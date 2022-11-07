With a little luck from the weather, if they want to stay up late, Hunt County residents should be able to catch a full lunar eclipse between late tonight and early Tuesday morning.
It will be the last chance such an event will be visible around here for three years.
According to the Texas A&M-Commerce Planetarium the Beaver Blood Moon lunar eclipse will begin at 2:02 a.m. local time and totality will occur at 4:16 a.m., ending at 5:41 a.m. just before the moon sets.
The National Weather Service forecast was calling for a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. tonight, otherwise Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Patchy fog is expected between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Wednesday. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
