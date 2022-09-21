Shaun Lucas took the stand Wednesday as he presented his version of the events that resulted in the shooting death of Jonathan Price.
Lucas, a former Wolfe City police officer, is charged with murder in connection with Price’s death on Oct. 3, 2020. He has pleaded not guilty.
Jurors in the 354th District Court also watched body cam footage taken by Lucas that night as the defense began presenting its case.
Defense counsel Robert Rogers asked Lucas about his history with the Wolfe City Police Department. Lucas said he had been with the department for about four months after previously working as a jailer for the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office.
Lucas was asked whether he had ever been hit with a Taser, and he replied that he’d volunteered to be “tased” as part of his training with the jail.
“It locked my whole body up,” Lucas said, adding he was unable to move, speak or even breathe for a moment. “I just let out like a Chewbacca sound.”
Lucas agreed with his training officers that the use of a Taser was an effective non-deadly form of protection.
“It is 15,000 volts of electricity going through your body,” he said.
On the night of the shooting, Lucas was working his regular 3 p.m. to 3 a.m. shift and was the only officer on duty shortly after 8 p.m. when he received a call on his personal cell phone. Lucas said there was a loud commotion during the brief call.
“All I could discern was Kwik Chek,” Lucas said. Previous testimony revealed that a few minutes earlier Price had been involved in a brief altercation with another man outside the convenience store.
Lucas said he then received a report from the dispatcher of a fight in progress at the location.
“A fight in progress is a priority one call,” Lucas said, indicating that officers are needed immediately.
Lucas said he left a traffic call and arrived at the store in about three minutes.
Audio from body cam footage played in the courtroom revealed that a dispatcher informed a police officer from Celeste, who besides Lucas was the nearest officer available, that there was a possible fight in progress.
“I believe there is an active fight going on,” Lucas said.
The body cam footage reveals that as Lucas arrives at the scene, an individual is in the parking lot pointing at Price. Lucas said there are multiple individuals outside of the store and broken glass on the ground.
In the video, Price walks up and asks Lucas, “You doing good?” as Lucas attempts to have Price stand still.
Lucas testified that Price was obviously intoxicated, and when Price reached out his hand, Lucas shook it.
“To kind of de-escalate the situation,” he said. “I’m trying to get him out of my space as easily as I can.”
At this point, Lucas said his intention was to detain Price for public intoxication and possibly as a suspect in the earlier fight. He wanted to place Price in his patrol vehicle in order to determine what actually had happened, he testified.
Price, however, refused several commands by Lucas to stand down, the video showed. At one point, Lucas grabbed Price’s arm, but he pulled away and began to walk off.
“I’m not going to be detained,” Price says.
Lucas pulled his Taser and warned Price that he will be tased if he did not comply. Instead Price again began walking away, the video showed.
At that point, Lucas testified that his thoughts were: “Just cuff up and nothing else would have happened.”
Lucas then deployed the Taser, which caused Price to spin. In the video, Price appeared to raise one hand while walking toward Lucas, who then fired his service weapon.
At that point a noticeable gasp arose from those in the courtroom, prompting Judge Keli Aiken to pause the video, escort the jury out and admonish those in they gallery to remain quiet or they will be removed.
Testimony was expected to continue through at least the end of the day Wednesday.
