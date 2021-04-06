Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Windy with mostly cloudy skies. High 81F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Becoming windy with scattered thunderstorms developing. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.