The suspect charged with murder in the death of Jonathan Price has been fired as a Wolfe City Police Department officer.
The city of Wolfe City issued a statement Thursday afternoon through City Attorney Daniel Ray concerning the case.
“At all times, the City and its police department have fully cooperated with the criminal investigation by the Texas Rangers and the Hunt County District Attorney of Mr. Lucas’s actions,” according to the statement. “Contemporaneous with the criminal investigation and because Mr. Lucas is a certified peace officer, the City was required to conduct an administrative investigation of Mr. Lucas’s misconduct. Earlier today Mr. Lucas was terminated for his egregious violation of the City’s and police department’s policies.”
The statement added the mayor and council were grateful for the support being offered for Price and his family.
“Wolfe City is a tight-knit community, and we join you in mourning Jonathan’s death and the events of the last week. We also ask that you remember our City employees, many of whom worked with both Mr. Price and Mr. Lucas as we eventually begin the work of healing our town and the community at large.”
At last report, Lucas, 22, of Greenville, was being held in custody at the Collin County Jail, in lieu of $1 million bond. He had filed a writ of habeas corpus with the 196th District Court, seeking a reduction in his bond. A hearing date concerning the writ had not been scheduled with the court as of press time Thursday.
Lucas was taken into custody Monday night on the murder charge, filed by the Texas Rangers, in connection with the incident Saturday night at a convenience store in the 100 block of Santa Fe Street in Wolfe City.
A criminal complaint compiled by Texas Ranger Laura Simmons indicated the confrontation between Lucas and Price, 31, of Wolfe City was captured on a body camera. Simmons said that as Lucas arrived at the location in reference to a reported disturbance and “possible fight in progress” that Price approached Lucas and extended his hand, asking “you doing good” multiple times.
Lucas said he believed Price was intoxicated and attempted to detain Price and grabbed his arm, using verbal commands that were unsuccessful. Lucas produced a taser and informed Price to comply or the taser would be implemented. Price began to walk away and Lucas deployed the taser, which was not effective.
Price appeared to reach out and grab the end of the taser and Lucas discharged his firearm four times, striking Price in the upper torso. Price died later at the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville.
“Based on video evidence, physical evidence and eyewitness testimony, it is clear that Officer Lucas did then and there intentionally and knowingly cause the death of Price by discharging a firearm causing the death of Price,” Simmons said.
Attorney Lee Merritt, who is representing Price’s family, was reportedly planning on issuing a press conference in Greenville Thursday after meeting with Hunt County District Attorney Noble D. Walker, but the event was canceled and had not been rescheduled as of press time.
Funeral services for Price have been scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at the Wolfe City High School Don Howard Stadium. Price will be transported from the ceremony via horse-drawn carriage to Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Love & Integrity Funeral Services, 4900 King St. in Greenville, which is in charge of arrangements. Anyone attending the services and public visitation is required to wear a mask because of COVID-19 and the funeral home is asking for no photos to be taken out of respect for the family.
