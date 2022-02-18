The Greenville Chamber/Board of Development Annual Banquet, with the theme of “A Moment in Time,” was held Friday night at the headquarters of Innovation First in Greenville and featured the naming of one of the city’s most recognizable names as the next Worthy Citizen.
As the banquet was cancelled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it fell to the 2019 Worthy Citizen, Greenville Mayor Jerry Ransom, and the 2016 Worthy Citizen, Terry Thomas, to name the next recipient of the distinction.
Locally renowned businesswoman and volunteer Luanne Holloway Dickens was named as the 2021 Worthy Citizen of Greenville.
Dickens is a long standing member and Ambassador of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce and a board member for more than 20 years.
She is a past board member of the United Way of Hunt County, is a regular supporter of Bras For The Cause and has been involved with the Bob Wills Fiddle Festival and Contest since its inception.
Dickens is an active member with the Altrusa Club, serving in multiple roles, including as chairperson for the Tour of Homes fundraiser and is a founding member of the committee to ReBuild Downtown Greenville.
As the owner of Greenville Floral & Gifts, Dickens initiated the Make Someone Smile event locally, creating and delivering hundreds of beautiful floral arrangements made by hand and hand-delivered will be given residents of Greenville Health & Rehab, Briarcliff Health Center, Colonial Lodge, Harrison House and Legends Healthcare.
She also promoted and participated in National Good Neighbor Day, giving away dozens and dozens of roses, absolutely free to anyone who promises to keep one and give the others 11 to different people – spreading goodwill and friendship in the community.
Already the owner of the successful Greenville Floral and Gifts and the Greenville Boutique, Dickens decided to bring back the iconic Mary of Puddin Hill to Greenville, opening a new store in downtown Greenville in October 2020.
Friday night’s event also included the presentation of the Chamber Ambassador and Board Member of the Year, Passing of the Gavels, Recognition of Board Members and the Community Investment Awards.
A full story and additional photos will be included in Tuesday’s edition of the Herald-Banner.
