Where will you be three years from today? If you are planning on catching a total solar eclipse, Hunt County may be a perfect place.
A total solar eclipse, where the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, has been predicted for April 8, 2024 and its projected path has it crossing directly over the county.
There was about an 80 percent eclipse visible in Hunt County in August 2017, and people purchased approved glasses, made their own devices, or used pinhole projectors to view the event. A few county residents traveled to watch the entire eclipse.
The eclipse was visible locally between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2017 with the maximum amount of the eclipse occurring at just after 1 p.m., and there wasn’t a cloud in the sky to get in the way of the event.
The bright sunshine dimmed a bit during the height of the eclipse and the local temperature fell from 90 degrees at 12:55 p.m. to 88 degrees through 1:35 p.m. that day.
An annual solar eclipse is predicted on Oct. 14, 2023. During an annular solar eclipse, the apparent size of the moon’s disk is slightly smaller than the apparent size of the Ssun’s disk. Therefore only the outer edge of the Sun remains visible and the sun appears as a brilliant ring if you are inside the path of the eclipse. Hunt County would get to see about a 60 percent eclipse of the sun at that time.
Additional information about the events is available online at https://www.greatamericaneclipse.com
