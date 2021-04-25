Area government leaders have scheduled online meetings in Greenville this coming week, to discuss public transportation options across the area.
The North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) has set the virtual meetings to discuss public transportation coordination opportunities in Hunt County and the council’s 16-county North Central Texas region. The meetings are part of a process to update Access North Texas – a plan first adopted in 2013 and updated in 2018 to coordinate public transit and human service transportation.
The Zoom meetings for Hunt County are scheduled for Tuesday, April 27 at 11 a.m. and Thursday, April 29 at 5:30 p.m.
A public hearing concerning Access North Texas is scheduled one hour later. Access North Texas is an ongoing effort to better coordinate public, human service, and community transportation in the 16-county North Central Texas region, including Hunt County, on a plan which focuses on older adults, individuals with disabilities, low-income individuals and anyone with transportation challenges.
The public hearing will provide an opportunity for residents and advocates to share current and future needs for older adults and individuals with disabilities.
Those wanting additional information can contact Mike Hensley with the North central Texas Council of Governments by phone at 817-695-9195 or through email at mhensley@nctcog.org.
Hunt County residents can visit the Access North Texas website at www.accessnorthtexas.org to learn about outreach efforts and the current plan update.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.