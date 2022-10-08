By Travis Hairgrove
Herald-Banner Staff
The Texas A&M University-Commerce Playhouse will soon present a play directed by one of its graduate students, 26-year-old Commerce native Kiley Towne.
The play “Night Sky” by Susan Yankowitz tells the story of a brilliant astronomer who suffers brain damage after she is hit by a car, which severely challenges her ability to translate her thoughts and feelings into words – a condition known as aphasia.
“I was drawn to this play because it is a beautiful story about the struggles of self-expression and communication,” Towne said. “The characters have to learn to listen and communicate with each other in a new way that is open to all types of expression, not only words.
“I think that this is something that is important as we look past this play, past the stage and out into the world,” Towne added. “We all need to slow down, take the time … to listen to each other beyond words to hear what someone really has to say and to give everyone a voice, no matter how they use it.”
Although Towne has assistant directed and co-directed multiple productions both inside and outside of A&M-Commerce’s theatre department since finishing her bachelor’s degree in 2019, “Night Sky” is her debut as head director.
“I was given the opportunity by the faculty of the Department of Theatre,” Towne said. “I am so incredibly appreciative and grateful to have the honor of directing a play on the University Playhouse season.”
For a little more than a month, Towne and her cast and crew have been fitting together the moving parts of the production. So far, she is pleased with what the play and its subject matter have brought out in her young team.
“The cast and I have truly been able to embrace the message of the play by learning how to communicate with each other effectively and with compassion,” Towne said. “I am overjoyed with the hard work, dedication and joy each member of the cast, stage management team, designers and crew put into this production.”
Long before trying her hand at directing, Towne, who grew up in Commerce, was first introduced to the stage through dance. Since then, she has received more than 20 years-worth of dance training and has taught dance for 10 years.
However, shortly after starting college, Towne joined A&M-Commerce’s Cricket City Improv comedy troupe, and it was then she was officially “bitten by the theatre bug” and decided to major in theatre.
As an actor, Towne has performed in several productions, but one of her favorite roles was that of Tilly in “She Kills Monsters.”
In the play, Tilly is actually dead, but her grieving sister discovers a notebook containing a Dungeons & Dragons campaign (multi-part story) written by Tilly and decides to play it. In doing so, she gains a deeper understanding and appreciation of who her sister was.
“One of my very favorite roles was Tilly in ‘She Kills Monsters’ because of the impactful story and the opportunity to learn fight choreography,” Towne said.
Towne’s connection with “She Kills Monsters” also led to her assistant directing a production of it at a Lion Theatre Camp in July. Then, bringing together both Towne’s experience in dance and affinity for fantasy, she is in the process of choreographing A&M-Commerce’s upcoming children’s theatre production “Dragons Love Tacos.”
In addition to her work at A&M-Commerce, Towne has worked in community theatre. For example, back in 2019 (shortly after completing her bachelor’s degree in acting and directing) she co-directed Greenville Theatre Works’ production of “Noises Off.”
Showtimes for the A&M-Commerce Playhouse’s production of “Night Sky” will be 7:30 p.m. this Tuesday through Saturday, with a matinee performance at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets can be purchased online at tamucplayhouse.eventbrite.com (click on links for individual showtimes at the bottom of the page).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.