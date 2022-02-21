By Alice Reese
Herald-Banner Contributor
When Peggy Sue Nelson of Greenville learned that she was going to be a grandmother, she was inspired to write a children’s book.
Even though writing a book was a new concept for Nelson, she had written poems all her life and had penned songs for her husband Ricky, who sings and plays the guitar.
“I wanted to have it printed for my grandbaby,” Nelson said during a recent interview. “That was 3-1/2 years ago. Now Brynley is three and she has a published book all her own! By the way, I will be a grandmother for the second time in a few months.”
After she completed the book, Nelson wanted it to reach its target audience—little folks. Titled “Emma and Jane: One’s Fancy and One’s Plain,” the charming storybook of rhymes with colorful illustrations by Greenville resident Carmen Rockett is aimed at very young kids who love to cuddle up while Mama, Granny or maybe Big Sis reads to them.
“It’s a friendship-based children’s book,” Nelson said. “It tells us that we can love each other and be friends despite our differences.”
At first, “Emma and Jane: One’s Fancy and One’s Plain” did not include any illustrations.
“When the book was just words, I distributed it among my friends,” she said. “I got feedback from them. One child sent me a message that said, ‘I want another book, but I want one with pictures!’ But it turned out that I could not locate an illustrator; no one could understand the style of pictures that I imagined for my book. When I didn’t find an illustrator, I decided to put the project on the back burner.
“I had three more books completed when a friend of mine said, ‘If you don’t call a publisher, then I will!’ Eventually, I came across a publisher called BookBaby. I didn’t know what would happen, but I did know that a little kid could enjoy the book and tell someone else about it. I like to picture an adult reading my book to a child at bedtime.
“I posted on Facebook that I needed an illustrator for a children’s book and I heard from several people, but Carmen’s depiction of a young girl who was painting on an easel in a field of wildflowers resembled the look that I wanted. I preferred that Emma and Jane look simple and uncomplicated, not like computer animated characters. Plus, I knew Carmen from homeschooling and through my photographer daughter. Carmen is also a photographer.”
For Rockett, illustrating a children’s book fulfills a lifelong dream.
“This is now an item checked off my bucket list,” she said.
Rockett, a longtime Texas resident who grew up in Kadoka, S.D., has been an artist throughout her life. When she was in high school, she made a charcoal drawing which won the nationwide Congressional Art Competition and was displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building. While she was in the Navy, Rockett designed her squadron’s logo and flag.
“I took a 20-year break from my art in order to raise my six children,” Rockett said. “But I was involved in teaching art as well as writing through the home school groups. Now that the kids are grown, I have resumed my photography and art. I created album covers for The MacNeills, a bluegrass gospel singing group, and I did food photography. One photo was published in Paula Deen’s Magazine.”
Rocket is also known for her intricate coloring books.
“A lot of my art is realistic and fairly detailed,” she said. “But for the children’s book, it’s much looser. Peggy wanted Emma and Jane to have a certain look. I took her words and created the pages in my mind, and then sketched them to see what Peggy liked. I would then make a drawing and finally, I would paint with watercolors.”
Emma is the “fancy” girl, with long red hair in a braid, while “plain” Jane has short brown hair. Although they have different interests, the girls remain “friends from the start, sisters by choice and bound by the heart.”
Author Nelson admits that she is the model for the little girl who “played with jump ropes, tadpoles and balls.”
“I was Jane, a tomboy who grew up playing football with my four brothers,” she said. “I was the football until my mother intervened!
“Most people know me as Peggy. To some, I’m Ricky’s wife or Jon and Emily’s mom or So and So’s friend. Maybe it’s just by Putt-Putt or Sno Cone lady, church friend or high school pal. Out of all the names and titles that I’ve had, I never dreamed that author would be added!”
“Emma and Jane: One’s Fancy, One’s Plain” is the first book in a series. Book Two will be about Emma and Jane at the Texas State Fair, and Book Three will have Emma and Jane meeting a frog prince.
Nelson’s next children’s book will be “A Crow’s Special Song,” with crows Bert and Bity watching over their human friends in the city.
“I’m excited about this upcoming action tale which actually shows locations in Greenville,” Nelson said. “The second ‘Emma and Jane’ book will follow ‘A Crow’s Special Song.’”
“Emma and Jane: One’s Fancy, One’s Plain” can be purchased on Amazon.
Nelson and Rockett are available for book signings. They presented a program at a recent Hump Day Happy Hour at the Texan Theater, and Nelson signed books at A New Chapter Book Store in Greenville. Several more book-related events are planned.
