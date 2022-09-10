The historic Hunt County Courthouse is in the process of having work done to help keep the 93-year-old building ship shape.
Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall said repairs are underway to the northwest corner of the courthouse.
“We’ve had a few spots on the first floor where water was seeping into the building during times of heavy rains,” he said, adding that efforts have been ongoing to fix the leaks.
The problem was especially bad in the Treasurer’s Office, which is where the latest repairs are taking place.
“We’re going to get that waterproofed to keep the integrity of the building,” Stovall said. “As far as I know, that was the last one. We’ll get that one waterproofed and then we’ll be done.”
The commissioners have also been discussing replacing windows at the courthouse, which was built in 1929. Because the courthouse is listed under the National Register of Historic Places, the windows cannot simply be replaced. They must be saved, renovated and returned back into place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.