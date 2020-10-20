Motorists will be negotiating early next month through construction zones along a busy Hunt County highway.
Texas Department of Transportation officials has announced a roadway improvement project that will begin in November on a portion of State Highway 66.
The contractor, Pavecon, was granted 64 working days, weather permitting, to complete the project valued at more than $520,000. The contractor anticipates setting barricades for this work the week of Oct. 26.
The project calls for will widening and overlaying the pavement, and adding right- and left-turn lanes, on the highway at its intersection with FM 1570 in Hunt County. This work will occasionally require the use of temporary lane closures while the project is underway, officials said.
Motorists who travel frequently in this area are asked to pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel cautiously through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
