On an almost daily basis during the past few weeks, motorists passing through Hunt County along eastbound Interstate 30 have had to take alternative routes, or face being caught in a slow crawl.
The good news? The project that has caused the eastbound traffic jams is coming to a close.
The not so good news? Anyone entering Greenville along the highway from the west will have to learn to deal with the same issue.
“We hope to be on westbound I-30 this coming Wednesday, weather permitting,” said Tim McAlavy, public information officer with the Texas Department of Transportation Paris District office.
The bridge maintenance project at a location just east of Greenville, which has been bringing traffic to a standstill, was originally announced by TxDOT over the summer.
The effort involved work on bridges in three Northeast Texas counties, but is currently focused on the site in Hunt County.
The contractor, Built Right Construction of Oklahoma, was granted 335 working days, weather permitting, to complete the overall project valued at more than $1.9 million. The target completion date is February 2023.
Built Right Construction is conducting work along I-30 at the Sabine River, between Division Street and state Spur 302.
Other projects were scheduled in Lamar and Grayson counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.