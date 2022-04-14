Authorities on Wednesday identified the victim of a Monday house fire north of Greenville as Sharon Jean McCarthy, 83.
She died as the result of a fire at her residence on County Road 4301, which also caused the death of four animals in the home.
The fatal fire occurred at the north end of the county just off state Hwy. 34, according to
Benny Brothers of the Hunt County Fire Marshal’s Office. The fire appeared to be from a ceiling fan emitting sparks, which fell and ignited a sofa, which then smoldered.
“That is what it looked like,” Brothers said.
“The fire then burned itself out because of a lack of oxygen in the residence, which was all sealed up,” added Fire Marshal Richard Hill.
Funeral arrangements for McCarthy had not been announced as of Wednesday afternoon. Her name had been withheld earlier this week while authorities sought to notify her next of kin.
The SPCA of Texas received a call Monday morning from the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office regarding animals in need of transport and care in the aftermath of the fire.
The Wolfe City Fire Department responded to the scene, along with the Sheriff's Office and representatives with the Hunt County Fire Marshal.
The SPCA reported that while at the property, it discovered that 19 cats and one dog survived the fire. Four cats perished in the fire. All the animals were found inside the house.
The living animals were taken to the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center in Dallas for emergency care. The dog and one of the cats were subsequently transported to a local animal hospital for further care, and the remainder of the cats were being treated for smoke inhalation, according to the SPCA.
