Wolfe City native Daniel Blake Smith’s second novel debuted Jan. 28, 2022. Titled “Crazy Love,” it’s the tragicomic story of a young couple from the backwoods of Tennessee who are on the run.
“Danny Fenton and his very spirited girlfriend Dawn Robinson move to St. Louis to try to get away from a dark past,” Smith said during a recent interview. “They reinvent themselves; he’s a private investigator, and she is trying to open a restaurant called ‘The Dawn of Good Eats.’ Although they have unbelievable difficulties, Danny and Dawn remain good people.
“Fenton is the grandson of ‘Mr. Wonderful,’ the main character in my first novel which is kind of autobiographical. I based ‘Mr. Wonderful’ on my father, who was a doctor in Wolfe City. He died four years ago, and his character also dies in ‘Crazy Love.’ The tagline for the new book is ‘What do you do when your biggest dreams become your biggest problems?’”
After writing “Crazy Love,” Smith adapted the novel into a screenplay. Besides writing books, he also makes movies. His filmmaking credentials include—screenwriter, producer, director and sometimes actor.
As an American History professor at the University of Kentucky for more than 30 years, Smith made notable documentary features.
“I worked on the American Masters series for PBS with actors John Hurt and Treat Williams,” he said. “I also wrote and produced a documentary called ‘An American Betrayal: Cherokee Patriots and the Trail of Tears.’ Recently, an actor showed interest in using ‘Trail of Tears’ as the basis for a television series.
“In addition, I wrote and produced the documentary series, ‘Cherokee Tragedy’ with narration by Native American actor Wes Studi and by James Earle Jones. On another project, Jones. who is part Cherokee, narrated the TV series, ‘Black Indian.’ I am also part Cherokee.’”
In 2009, Smith took early retirement from his job at the University of Kentucky. He and his wife, Lorri Glover, moved to St. Louis where she the endowed chair of American History at St. Louis University.
“After my retirement, I hung up my shingle as a writer and now I’m making movies,” he said.
His first venture into non-documentary filmmaking took place in a fictional place called Juniper, a town that resembles Wolfe City. In fact, the trailer for “Texas Heart,” was filmed in Wolfe City. For this feature, Smith collaborated as producer and writer with his childhood friend Nick Feild, who also grew up in Wolfe City.
Eventually, “Texas Heart” was lensed in Charleston, Mississippi. To the delight of the townspeople, Smith and Feild screened the film during Wolfe City’s 2015 Homecoming Celebration.
Director Mark David helped with the acquisition of two well-known Hollywood veterans—John Savage and Lin Shaye—for the cast of “Texas Heart.” The lead character, a lawyer played by Erik Fellows, hides out in Juniper and then is drawn into a murder case.
According to Smith, Erik Fellows has shown interest in playing the role of Danny Fenton in the upcoming screen version of “Crazy Love.”
Besides theatrical features, Smith has continued to make documentaries.
“‘Impact: After the Crash’ is about a horrible bus crash that took place in 1988 in Carrollton, Kentucky,” he said. “Twenty-seven kids were killed because of a drunk driver. I’m very proud of that documentary which is a moving, emotional story. It’s a niche film that people like and is available on several streaming services. Nowadays, a documentary can be profitable.”
Next up for Smith is a horror movie.
“We have a film that we will be shooting in Oxford, Mississippi,” he said. “This one is called ‘A Beating Heart.’”
Smith’s short feature “Safe & Happy” has been shown at more than 30 film festivals.
“The story is about an ex-cop who has a dark secret,” he said. “He thinks that he is doing a good thing, but then the mob comes after him. I have started working with a writing partner to expand ‘Safe & Happy’ into a feature-length thriller.”
“Mr. Wonderful” and “Crazy Love” are available on Amazon.
“Texas Heart” and “Impact: After the Crash” are available on Amazon Prime and other streaming services.
