Artist Pam Clifton of Wolfe City had a reception Saturday at At the Top Art Gallery in Greenville, where she is featured as the gallery's artist of the month for September.
Filled with Biblically inspired imagery and bearing titles like “King of Kings,” “Lamb of the Throne” and “Ascension to the Spirit,” Clifton's oil and acrylic paintings are part of the emerging Christian “prophetic art” movement – an approach to creating art in which the artist feels a deep connection with God as they use their skills to depict the words and visions they believe they receive through the Holy Spirit.
“The only reason why I paint is because of Jesus, for Jesus, about Jesus,” Clifton said in a recent Celebrate Hunt County video.
“I started to really engage with worship music while I was painting,” she continued. “I'm just painting and there's worship music on, and I'm seeing things and I paint what I see.”
Although Clifton describes herself as someone who has “always been creative,” she didn't really start painting seriously until several years into her sobriety journey, which began after she turned away from alcohol addiction in 2003.
“This journey would have been enough – but Jesus said, 'I have something even better for you,'” Clifton said in her bio. “After a life-altering encounter with Jesus, alone at the altar, everything changed. I began to experience Jesus, Father God and the Holy Spirit in a way I had never before. I learned what 'worship' really is.
“After the encounter with Jesus at the altar, about a month later, I found a paint brush in my hand,” she continued. “Immediately, I was compelled to paint. It was a driving force I was under … so I would call myself 'Holy Spirit' taught.”
As mentioned earlier, listening to Christian music is a regular component in Clifton's creative process. An example of this can be seen in her painting “Roar of a Kingdom Generation.” It depicts a man who is on his knees, but instead of having his head down, he's leaning back while appearing to let out a ferocious roar as an image of a lion's head emits from his mouth into the air. The painting was inspired by the lyrics to “Gratitude” by Brandon Lake, Dante Brown and Ben Hastings.
“I was captivated by a single phrase, 'Don't you get shy on me. Lift up your song 'cause you've got a lion inside of those lungs. Get up and praise the Lord,'” Clifton said. “I immediately saw this picture in my mind. WOW...what a sight.
“As I was painting, I could hear the sound of a new generation of Kingdom people, letting loose the roar of the lion inside their lungs. Be it for praise, worship, or the heartfelt cry of the Lord to His people,” Clifton said.
In addition to Christian music, many of Clifton's works are inspired by bits of Biblical scripture that resonated with her, such as her work “Beloveds,” which was inspired by the part of Chapter 4 of the Passion Translation of Song of Solomon.
“For you reach into my heart.
“With one flash of your eyes I am undone by your love,
“my beloved, my equal, my bride. “You leave me breathless – “I am overcome by merely a glance from your worshiping eyes, “for you have stolen my heart. “I am held hostage by your love “and by the graces of righteousness shining upon you.”
The painting depicts a young woman who is wearing a white wedding dress being gently embraced by a lion.
“When I read this verse the first time, this is the image I saw and this was the expression I wanted to convey with this painting,” Clifton said. “The look on both of their faces expresses that deep, deep love...that amazing 'First Love' Jesus had for me and I for Him. “The image has been set in my mind for a long time, but I came across this picture someone Photoshopped together, which was the exact representation of what I saw in my vision and became my inspiration for the painting,” Clifton explained.
Her work is available for purchase through the gallery, located at 2610 Lee St. inside the Uptown Forum, for the remainder of the month.
More of Clifton's work can be viewed and purchased through her website at www.artofshalom.com.
