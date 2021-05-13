In the presence of a transition to a new era of Greenville governance, there wasn’t a sense of loss, but one of achievement — with plenty of optimism mixed it.
Tuesday night’s Greenville City Council Meeting was a swearing-in of a new mayor and two new councilmen — a third will be sworn in after a June runoff election — marking a new chapter for the city, and it was also a chance to celebrate six years of service from three of the members.
“I said I’ve got big shoes to fill,” said Mayor Jerry Ransom as he took the gavel of leadership from David Dreiling, who stepped down after serving the maximum of six years as mayor.
This was the final meeting for Dreiling and councilmen Brent Money and Cedric Dean. It was a welcoming for new councilmen Kenneth Freeman, who will replace Dean in Place 6, and Ben Collins, who ran unopposed to replace Money for Place 5.
In a pre-meeting reception, Dreiling received a standing ovation from the audience for his six years of service. In his remarks, Dreiling singled out the work the city had done with “Project Restore,” which aimed to reduce the city’s holdings of more than 300 vacant properties.
“It was a very successful program,” Dreiling said. “It was a good program that was fully supported by the City Council and a lot of people.”
For Ransom succeeding Dreiling is admittedly a big moment, but after serving six years on the City Council he said he’s focused on working on the challenges of roads and growth.
“I think (Dreiling) was a great leader,” Ransom said. “We have a lot of challenges with our streets, our utilities and water lines and supply. We have a lot of opportunities.”
Ransom said the pace of development is acceleration, and not just for new home builders, but when it comes to commercial builders and location scouts who are looking to bring business here. Ransom said Greg Sims, who heads Greenville’s Board of Development, is kept busy with constant requests for information about the community.
“Greg Sims used to get four or five inquires a month, now we probably get two or three a day,” said Ransom, adding that the pace of development is fueled by a push eastward along the Interstate 30 corridor from Dallas.
As he entered office, Freeman said he’s concerned about voter participation in Place 6, where turnout has been historically low, but that he was looking forward to the opportunity to serve.
“I believe I’m going to enjoy the people I work with,” Freeman said. “I’m hoping they can help me out so I can learn fast and understand, but I know it’s going to take time.”
Collins, who did not face the pressure of an election, said he’s hoping his experience in various civic boards, including sitting on the planning and zoning commission will help guide his efforts on the City Council.
“In a way, this all very familiar,” Collins said. “I’m really excited to work on some of the broader issues.”
Collins said he’s not focused so much on the problems facing the city, but taking a positive goal-setting approach to his time on the council.
“I like to take a more positive approach,” Collins said. “I know there are problems, but what I really want to see happen is to attract more industry. So, we get new restaurants — that’s great. To really build and to really have growth you have to produce things.”
The meeting was also a sendoff for Dean and Money, who both received ovations for their efforts on the council.
While Dean lost a bid for the mayoral seat to Ranson, one of the first people he acknowledged was the new mayor, along with his other councilmembers. It was a conciliatory move, yet Dean said he’s focused on working to improve election turnout not just in Greenville but across Hunt County.
Money said the combination of Ransom and City Manager Summer Spurlock — among others — means the city will be able to handle the growth that is coming to the city.
“We have the right leadership in place,” said Money, who is a sixth-generation resident of Greenville and Hunt County. “I think what’s important is having a mayor like Jerry Ransom is going to provide some stability.”
