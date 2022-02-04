By Friday morning, the vast majority of Hunt County electrical power customers had had their power restored after Winter Storm Landon blustered across North Texas.
At its peak on Thursday, almost 9,000 Hunt County residences and businesses were without power as the storm coated trees with ice, causing limbs to fall over power lines.
The other story was travel, which became treacherous after sheets of ice turned streets and roads into ice rinks.
Multiple reports of black ice and pile-ups along Interstate 30, through Royse City and Rockwall mostly, were phoned in to emergency dispatch Thursday night.
However, according to Sgt. Kyle Bradford with the Texas Highway Patrol, most of the accidents were cleared by Friday morning.
Bradford also said that there had been some crashes on Highway 69 in Greenville, and that an 18-wheeler involved in a wreck on I-30 in Greenville (near FM 1903) was being cleared as of 9:30 a.m. Friday morning.
Oliver Delgado, who lives on Seventh Street in Greenville, reported that his power went out about 1:30 a.m. and it was restored at about 4 a.m.
“We lost a little heat,” but other than that the outage didn’t affect his household much, he said. “I missed work today because since our power was out – I actually get up to go to work around 3 a.m. because I work in Dallas – I didn’t want to leave my family here without any lights, and I didn’t know what time they were going to restore it.”
Delgado remembers Winter Storm Uri, which also occurred in February.
“So far, I think this one is not as bad a last year, because we were having the constant rolling blackouts,” Delgado said.
Eddie Vasquez, who lives on Division Street, said his power was interrupted only momentarily.
“It flashed. Like the TV never went off or anything. It just flashed off and came right back on.”
Vasquez said he and his family intended to stay put Thursday, and he took off from work as a trim carpenter. “We’re looking to go back Monday,” he said.
With roads still in miserable shape Friday, most schools and government offices were closed.
Painfully aware of what happened last year when Uri nearly took down the entire Texas electrical grid, Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday that Texas had enough excess power to cover projected peak demand, which was expected to occur Friday when bitterly cold temperatures were expected to rush in behind Landon.
Overnight cloud cover, however, kept temperatures in the 20s, and Friday was forecast to be in the 30s with sunshine. Still, travel Friday was expected to be dicey as temperatures dropped at night, causing any water on the roads to re-freeze and create hazardous conditions.
Abbott said officials counted about 20,000 megawatts of excess power over demand. He added that he expected 10,000 MW of extra power capacity when peak demand hit Friday morning.
“To put that in context, that is about enough extra power to supply about 2 million homes,” Abbott said of the 10,000 MW.
Abbott said the state’s grid is also more prepared with 15% more power generating capacity than what was available last year.
