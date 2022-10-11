More than 180 runners and walker enjoyed the pleasant weather this weekend at the annual Poetry Color Run, which was held Saturday.
5K Winners were: Top Male (Philip Morales) and Top Female (Debra Barbour); 10 and under (Male, Braxton Bouland, Female, Kinzie Holland); 11-13 years (Male, Christian Glick, Female 1st Naomi Neeb, 2nd Lyla Hamilton, 3rd Lexi Holland); 14-16 years (Male 1st Karson Davis, 2nd Noah Glick, 3rd Weldon Walls Female 1st Mikayla Buhr, 2nd Lyza Thomley, 3rd Blythe Bourland); 17-19 years (Male 1st Jorge Vargas, 2nd Zion Cripps, 3rd Daniel McClure, Female 1st Addy Jobe, 2nd Sarita Dreelan, 3rd Sofi Ford); 20-29 years (Female 1st Audrey Reed); 30-39 years (Male 1st Jeremy Benz, 2nd Ashton Neeb, Female 1st Lauren Gryder, 2nd Maylen Cruz, 3rd Kimberly Graves); 40-49 years (Male 1st Fred Foreman, 2nd Cody Kapalski, 3rd Lucas Jobe; Female 1st Colleen Jobe, 2nd Peri Prather, 3rd Maggie Fardelia); 50-59 years (Male 1st Matthew Glick, 2nd Mike Dreelan, 3rd Richard Harrell, Female 1st Jill Glick, 2nd Pam Shroud, 3rd Diane Cooksten); 60+ (Male 1st Doug Reed). The 5K run/1k walk was followed by a Family Fun Fest with games, food, vendors, bounce houses, and entertainment from local musician, Kevin Curtis.
