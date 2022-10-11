310112208_393238053016904_6730467450658992681_n.jpg

The runners who took part in Saturday's Poetry Color Run.

 Courtesy photo

More than 180 runners and walker enjoyed the pleasant weather this weekend at the annual Poetry Color Run, which was held Saturday.

5K Winners were: Top Male (Philip Morales) and Top Female (Debra Barbour); 10 and under (Male, Braxton Bouland, Female, Kinzie Holland); 11-13 years (Male, Christian Glick, Female 1st Naomi Neeb, 2nd Lyla Hamilton, 3rd Lexi Holland); 14-16 years (Male 1st Karson Davis, 2nd Noah Glick, 3rd Weldon Walls Female 1st Mikayla Buhr, 2nd Lyza Thomley, 3rd Blythe Bourland); 17-19 years (Male 1st Jorge Vargas, 2nd Zion Cripps, 3rd Daniel McClure, Female 1st Addy Jobe, 2nd Sarita Dreelan, 3rd Sofi Ford); 20-29 years (Female 1st Audrey Reed); 30-39 years (Male 1st Jeremy Benz, 2nd Ashton Neeb, Female 1st Lauren Gryder, 2nd Maylen Cruz, 3rd Kimberly Graves); 40-49 years (Male 1st Fred Foreman, 2nd Cody Kapalski, 3rd Lucas Jobe; Female 1st Colleen Jobe, 2nd Peri Prather, 3rd Maggie Fardelia); 50-59 years (Male 1st Matthew Glick, 2nd Mike Dreelan, 3rd Richard Harrell, Female 1st Jill Glick, 2nd Pam Shroud, 3rd Diane Cooksten); 60+ (Male 1st Doug Reed). The 5K run/1k walk was followed by a Family Fun Fest with games, food, vendors, bounce houses, and entertainment from local musician, Kevin Curtis.

