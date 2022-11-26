Herald-Banner staff report
The Greenville Entertainment Series presents “Windy City” at the Greenville Municipal Auditorium in downtown Greenville Sunday, December 4 at 7:30 p.m. The 10-piece “Chicago” tribute band consists of accomplished musicians who recreate “Chicago’s” most enduring songs such as “If You Leave Me Now,” “Saturday in the Park,” “Feeling Stronger Every Day,” “Questions 67&68,” “Just You and Me” and “Make Me Smile.”
Admission to the concert is by season ticket, but tickets will be available at the door. Individual tickets are $35 adults and $10 students.
