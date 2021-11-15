This holiday season, some families which have been impacted by domestic violence may be facing the threat of not being able to enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner.
Women In Need (WIN), which operates the domestic violence shelter for Hunt, Rains and Rockwall counties, is seeking donations to help the clients it serves have a Thanksgiving meal and time is running short.
The agency is putting together Thanksgiving Baskets, which include ingredients to make a traditional Thanksgiving Dinner. The baskets are distributed to the families that have used WIN’s services in the past 12 months.
As of Tuesday evening, Women In Need was indicating it needed about 35 baskets to cover all the families in need.
The baskets contain items including a frozen turkey, one box of stuffing mix, two cans of cranberry sauce, two cans of corn, two cans of green beans, two cans of cream of mushroom soup, two cans of French onions, two cans of sweet potatoes, one bag of marshmallows, one bag of rolls, a pie or cake mix, a package of butter, one dozen eggs, bags and a tin pan for cooking the turkey, plates and napkins and a laundry basket to help families carry the items.
Women In Need is asking for all Thanksgiving items to be donated by noon Monday to the agency’s office at 3302 Stonewall Street in Greenville.
Individuals, companies or organization interested in providing a basket, or who may want additional information, can call Women In Need at 903-455-4612.
