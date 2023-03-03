Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville affecting Hunt County. South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan affecting Rockwall, Hunt and Kaufman Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville. * WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Moderate out of bank flooding will occur. A few rural roads closures will be needed along the river reach. Moderate flooding will occur along the river through Greenville. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:45 AM CST Friday the stage was 15.1 feet. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.4 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. &&