Hunt County was still picking up the pieces Friday morning as residents and businesses were recovering from Thursday night’s severe thunderstorms.
Widespread damage was reported across the county, especially in downtown Greenville, where hurricane force winds knocked out glass in several storefronts, sent debris flying and smashed out original stain glass at the historic Central Christian Church.
Hunt County Emergency Management Coordinator Richard Hill said every member of his office was sent out Thursday to survey damage throughout the county.
“We are looking primarily for damage to structures,” Hill said, adding there were also downed power lines, trees and limbs everywhere. “I don’t think there is a county road that did not have a tree limb across it.”
Thousands of residents in Greenville and across Hunt County lost electricity during the storms. Jimmy Dickey with GEUS said the local utility had 3,500 people in the dark at one point.
“Which is about 20% of our system,” he said.
GEUS crews were working around the clock to restore power. As of 9 a.m. Friday morning, only about 200 homes and businesses were still awaiting a restoration of electricity.
Thursday night’s storms packed extremely high winds. A 68 mph gust was reported at Majors Field in Greenville.
The entire region was under a tornado watch and tornado warnings were issued during the night for Hopkins, western Lamar and southern Fannin counties.
Hunt County was placed under a severe thunderstorm warning at around 6:49 p.m. Thursday.
A storm spotter in the Caddo Mills area reported winds of 60 mph at one point.
Mike Petty, a storm spotter with the Amateur Radio Emergency Service (ARES), said he was posted near the intersection of U.S. 69 and 380 at the west end of Greenville.
“That was one of the strongest and longest sustained straight line wind events I have ever been in,” Petty said. He recorded 50-55 mph winds for about 30 minutes. “Had to turn the truck into the wind to stop it from rocking side to side.”
The winds caused damage to the Central Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in downtown Greenville, One of the church’s stained glass windows depicting Christ's Ascension was blown out, along with water damage inside the sanctuary. Crews with the City of Greenville helped secure the building to help prevent additional damage.
Units from multiple fire departments, including Cash, Celeste, Merit and Wolfe City were dispatched to calls of fires from blown transformers and on utility poles where electric lines snapped due to the winds.
Hill said that despite the intensity of the storms, there were no casualties.
“There were no serious injuries that we have been made aware of,” Hill said.
