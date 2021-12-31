After one of Hunt County’s biggest social events was curtailed in 2021, local residents will find out in early 2022 who will be the next “Worthy Citizen.”
The Greenville Chamber/Board of Development Annual Banquet was not scheduled last year. The 2022 event, with the theme “A Moment in Time,” is scheduled at 6 p.m. on Feb. 18 at the headquarters of Innovation First, 6725 East FM 1570 in Greenville. Tickets are $100 and advance reservations are required. Additional information is available online at http://greenvillechamber.com or by calling 903-455-1510.
The night will also include the presentation of the Chamber Ambassador and Board Member of the Year, Passing of the Gavels, Recognition of Board Members and the Community Investment Awards.
The 100th annual event was held in 2019, during which Jerry Ransom, Greenville’s mayor, was named the 2019 Worthy Citizen.
The late Hunt County Judge John L. Horn was named as the Worthy Citizen for 2018, shortly after he also was honored with the Greenville Board of Development’s inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award for Economic Development.
Jack Finney helped establish the Worthy Citizen award, which is paid for by a trust Finney established before he died. Finney was named Worthy Citizen himself, claiming the award in 1988.
In fact, according to local historian W. Walworth Harrison, the trophy was originally known as “The Jack Finney Worthy Citizen Award,” and was begun in 1947 when Robert Henson of Henson-Kickernick was president of the Chamber.
Harrison said Finney donated the award, and the first official winner was Mike A. Rickard for his service as the Chamber president in 1946.
Notable names in local history, including Fletcher Warren, Joe Ramsey, Jim Coker, Paul Mathews, Ford Molen, Sue Ann Harting and Harris Morgan, are associated with the award.
Usually only one person’s name is chosen each year, but there have been exceptions.
In 1955, the entire Greenville City Council — Emmit Sorrels, G.L. Burnett, F.E. Shirey, Rickard and C.T. Galssman — was honored.
Each name was etched into the original trophy until 1982, at which time there was no space left. So a second and larger trophy was established. The names of the winners are now engraved on plaques, which are added to the base of the award.
The late Ron Wensel was named as the Worthy Citizen for 2006, the first non-resident of Greenville to receive the honor.
