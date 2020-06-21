Zoe Fields hasn’t made it to high school yet but is already a published author at 14 years old.
Her children’s book, “When I Miss You,” with watercolor illustrations by local artist Jana Rose, shows the creative ways that a young girl (Zoe herself) copes during difficult times.
The character in the book manages to put into words those hard-to-express feelings and emotions when she says that she feels a terrible weight, a weight like “an elephant on my chest.” She also describes feeling like she is standing under a waterfall.
While Zoe’s personal story concerns coping with being adopted, the book also can help younger people relate as they experience any kind of sadness, grief or loss.
Zoe, who will attend Greenville High School as a freshman this fall, is the daughter of Tracey and Greg Fields. She has four siblings — Abby, 20, Ellie, 18, Lucy, 15 and Amos, 9.
Last year at a Hump Day Happy Hour, Zoe gave a presentation about her writings. At that time, the words and pictures existed, but were not yet in book form. That night, Zoe showed her appreciation for the illustrator.
“Without illustrations, you just have words,” she said. “I’m glad Jana did my book.”
The completed book is now available on Amazon.
“I am excited that the book has been published,” Zoe said. “It looks like I wanted it to look.”
Although “When I Miss You” was published in 2020, Zoe began the writing much earlier.
“When I wrote the book, I was younger than I am now,” she said. “I was 11 when I started working on it and finished it when I was 13. Jana made the character look like me at the age of 11 or 12.”
Zoe and Jana had a comfortable working relationship, and the pair had long conversations about what her character should look like.
“Zoe was my art student,” Jana said. “She took a fabric art class with me. Since I know Zoe and her family, I’m seminally attached to the story. It’s hard for children to talk about their feelings. In the illustrations, a stuffed blue elephant represents ‘the elephant in the room,’ the things that are hard to talk about. The elephant gets passed around, and it gets put on the shelf when she’s dealing with her emotions in other ways.”
Quilts dominate the pages of “When I Miss You” along with shadowy blotches.
“I used quilts because quilts are patchwork, like families,” Rose said. “The book is about family and quilts make it feel like home. It’s cozy. The dark blotches show that the book has a certain sadness to it as well. You want kids to be able to express that sadness.”
The book’s dominant colors are blue and brown.
“The colors are more muted than in the usual children’s books.” Rose continued. “The browns represent the different skin colors in the biracial book because the family pictured is biracial.”
Zoe’s mom, Tracey, talked about her daughter’s book.
“The story is autobiographical,” Tracey said. “The main character is black, and her imaginary friends really are Sunny and Cloudy just like in the book. Zoe and Jana did a good job. It amazes me that Jana painted every single little rose individually and didn’t copy them on a computer. She was the brains behind the design which included the black and white checkered clothing.”
“They are dressed in the same fabric because they are a family,” Rose said. “They have come together to become a family.”
“One of the dresses Rose included in there is a dress that I actually have,” Zoe said.
Recently, Zoe’s young life took a remarkable turn.
“Zoe’s main concern has been about adoption,” Tracey said. “She wanted to know about her birth mother. We told her that her mother went to an agency and took the time to pick out a family. When she was born in Austin, her mother named her My’Asia, a name that fit in with the names of her first family. After she was born, she was placed with a foster family. We met her when she was 4 days old, and the foster agency allowed us to take her home when she was two months old.”
After years of wondering about her mother, Zoe was thrilled to be able to see her and talk with her,
“I had been trying to meet her for a long time,” Zoe said. “My parents sent many letters. She finally answered, and she reached out and said that she wanted to meet me.”
“She and Zoe looked just alike, exactly alike,” Tracey said. “Zoe told her that she had written a book and that it was dedicated to her. When the dedication says that it’s for her mom, she means her birth mom.”
“It was shocking and eye opening,” Zoe recalled with awe. “Meeting her was really just like looking in a mirror.”
Zoe has started on a second book.
“The next book is about race,” she said. “I’m working on it now. It shows how I see people and how they see me.”
A book signing for “When I Miss You” is scheduled for Saturday, June 27, at The Wind, The Willow Bookstore in Uptown Forum in downtown Greenville from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Zoe and Rose will be there to sign copies of the book.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.