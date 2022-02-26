Local high school students will come face to face this week with the often fatal consequences of drinking and driving.
The DrugFree Greenville Shattered Dreams presentation begins Monday afternoon at Greenville High School and is designed to help convince young drivers to make the right decisions when behind the wheel.
Students at the high school and Greenville Christian School will be on hand for the accident scene, but the event begins during the morning as “Living Dead” students are pulled from classrooms at both campuses.
The mock fatal crash will take place at about 1:45 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of the high school. There will be a call to 911 dispatch, which will result in first-responders being sent to the scene, including multiple ambulances, a Care Flight helicopter and a funeral hearse.
The hearse will depart at about 2:45 p.m. as students return to class. All participating Living Dead and mock crash victims are transported to an overnight retreat.
Students at the high school will hear obituaries for the students “killed” in the crash.
Tuesday morning, a memorial assembly will be conducted in the Greenville High School gymnasium.
Shattered Dreams will conclude on Wednesday evening with a mock trial of the person charged in connection with the accident, held in the 196th District Court before Judge Andrew Bench.
The video of the crash will be available on DrugFree Greenville’s Facebook page Tuesday evening, and the trial will also be broadcast on the 196th District Court’s YouTube channel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.