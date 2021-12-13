It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Commerce Public Library. This year marks the initial exhibit of some of the recently acquired dolls from a large Barbie collection.
“For Christmas, we are displaying the Holiday Barbies in a glass cabinet,” said Commerce library genealogist and historian Bettina Zvanat. “There is also one Israeli Barbie that will depict Hanukkah.”
Bedecked in glamorous holiday finery and accessories, the first Holiday Barbie debuted in 1988. Back then, toy manufacturer Mattel had not intended to create an annual Holiday Barbie.
But the 1988 dolls were wildly popular and sold out rapidly. There was such a huge demand that the company decided to market a Holiday Barbie every year. Meanwhile, Barbie collectors put Holiday Barbies high on their acquisition list.
Former Campbell resident Anne Tater donated her extensive “Dolls of the World” Barbie collection to the Commerce Public Library.
“In addition to donating the dolls, many in their original boxes, Anne Tater gave us shelves to put them on for storage,” Zvanet said.
Tater, who now lives in Houston, recently talked about donating her collection to the library and also about her late husband Bruce’s donation of his vast music collection to the University of North Texas.
“My daughter Lauri Wiss was a friend of Bettina Zvanet,” Tater said during a phone conversation. “Lauri suggested that I give the Barbie collection to the Commerce library. The collection includes many Holiday Barbies, beginning with the first one in 1988 up until 2004 or 2005.
“We were just thrilled to give the dolls to the library. My husband and I used the Commerce library extensively. It was our go-to place.”
Tater got involved with collecting Barbies in an interesting way.
“I was originally a psychotherapist,” she said. “In North Dallas, I had the first nonprofit office
which was called the Metroplex Psychotherapy. It was the only nonprofit to open in that area. There were so many working women who just couldn’t afford a psychotherapist. So for about 25 years, I did that.
“When I retired, I came out to Campbell where I raised racing greyhounds. We had a big greyhound racing farm, and I was with the dogs 24/7. I would get away from the dogs in the afternoon, go inside and collect Barbies. For twenty years, I did racing greyhounds, Barbies and Beanies!”
Tater’s daughter Lauri lived with her parents at the time, and she had been making classic French dolls.
“Lauri showed me a doll magazine with a story about Barbies,” she said. “We read about them and decided that having Barbies looked like fun. I had never played with dolls in my life and neither did my kids.
“After moving to Campbell, I got involved with a tremendous group of people who are members of the Hunt County Doll Club. I think they put on a display at the Hunt County Fair each year. They did all kinds of dolls, rag dolls, teacup dolls, etc. It was just an amazing group of women from Campbell, Commerce and Greenville. In the club, the members were mostly into making the dolls, dressing them and making clothes, hats and accessories.
“When my business got bigger and bigger, eventually I broke off from the group.”
For many years, jazz veteran Bruce Tater joined Mark Chapman each week on KETR’s “The Art of Sound.” Before his time with Chapman, Tater had been an on-air jazz personality on KERA in Dallas.
“Bruce donated his collection of records and his audio interviews with musicians to the UNT jazz library,” Tater said. “They loaded up trucks and trucks of records for the ‘Bruce Harris Tater Collection.’ He was very attached to his collection because he began it when he was thirteen years old. He was 82 when he passed away.”
