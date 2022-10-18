Hunt County received a needed dose of precipitation during the weekend, the first significant rainfall since late August.
But whatever benefit the rain may bring in terms of reducing the county’s wildfire threat may be short-lived. Forecasts are already predicting increased fire danger for the area this week.
Powerful showers and storms crossed North Texas between Saturday night and Sunday morning in advance of an approaching cold front. While the gauge at Majors Field Airport in Greenville, the official monitor for the National Weather Service, indicated only about one-hundredth of an inch fell locally during the system, other sites in Hunt County revealed upwards of two inches.
The Keetch-Byram Drought Index monitors soil moisture levels and is an indicator of the potential for grass fires.
A reading of “zero” under the index means the soil is saturated, while 800 is the highest reading on the index, meaning that it would take eight or more inches of rainfall to bring the soil to saturation.
As of Saturday, readings under the index for Hunt County ranged from 574 to 748, with a countywide average of 688.
As of Monday, the readings had improved, ranging from 513 to 682, with a countywide average of 596.
Even so, the Texas A&M Forest Service was forecasting that much of Hunt County, especially the eastern half, would be listed under a “very high” danger of grass fire today, due to the potential high winds and lowering humidity associated with the passage of the cold front.
The National Weather Service forecast was calling for a high temperature of around 65 today with a north-northwest wind gusting as high as 20 mph. The winds are expected to continue out of the north throughout the night with a low early Wednesday near 30 degrees.
Temperatures are expected to begin rising again each afternoon for the rest of the week, with no additional rain in the forecast.
Hunt County is not under a ban on outdoor burning, but the Hunt County Fire Marshal’s Office has said that a ban might be implemented in the future should the drought and fire danger continue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.