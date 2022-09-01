After five hectic months of preparation and repurposing Greenville's historic Katy Train Depot to function as a school, The Depot Christian School plans to welcome its first group of students Wednesday.
The enterprise got its start when three veteran teachers – founders Katie Moore, Marla Ray and Rebecca Ballard – said they felt called to put their combined 63 years of experience in public, private and homeschooling education to use and open a private Christian school in downtown Greenville.
“It was around Easter when we all got an impression from the Lord to open a school in downtown Greenville,” Moore told the Herald-Banner. “We had all been talking together and praying about it, and we were all thinking the same thing.”
Another factor that led the founders to choose the train depot as the location for the school was the fact that Ray, and her husband Daniel, had owned the building since 2014.
“The word, 'money pit,' pretty much describes it,” Ray said with a laugh about her experience owning the 126-year-old building. “But it's good having this in this historic place, where my grandfather-in-law left to serve in World War II, and came back.”
Now poised for its first school year, 21 sixth- through 12th-grade students are enrolled at The Depot Christian School.
Once classes begin next week, the school's goal is to offer students a more individualized learning experience – one tailored to their needs and interests – than they can often get in a larger school setting. Other major areas of focus for the school are to include “pathway counseling” (which aims to “keep students on track” in pursuit of their career and/or college goals) as well as Bible classes and other discipleship-oriented education.
“They'll have Bible class together, and the middle school and high school students will each be taught the same lesson as a group, but each student will then receive their own individualized assignment is how it will typically work,” Ray explained.
“I've taught public, private and homeschooling, so that's all been like boot camp for this, which we're trying to make as close as you can get to homeschooling within a school,” Ray added.
In addition to being teachers, each founder will take on additional roles. Moore will be principal, Ray will act as a pathway counselor and Ballard will be the community outreach coordinator.
Through their months of planning and preparation, the founders have been pleased by the support they've received from other schools and businesses in Hunt County.
“It wasn't long before we started getting calls from Greenville Christian School and some school districts, saying that they had things like furniture and books that they'd be willing to donate,” Moore said. “Also, for our lunches, we were able to partner with several downtown restaurants, like the Ashen Rose, La Catrina, the Johnson Street Smokehouse (now Smokehouse & Market), Glenda's Cafe, CB's, and the Texan Theater.
“It's been an amazing journey building this school, and we look forward to forming more partnerships and greeting more faces that will be coming,” Moore said.
For more information about The Depot Christian School, such as pricing on tuition and fees, call 903-456-1998 or send an email to thedepotchristianschool@gmail.com.
