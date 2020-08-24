Former competitive swimmer Tara Fitts is making a big difference for kids with her HRC Swim School in Caddo Mills. HRC stands for Hunt, Rockwall and Collin counties, and some parents drive their youngsters from as far as 45 to 60 miles for a 30-minute lesson or an hour of practice.
“Though HRC Swim stands for these three counties, we are here for anyone who wants to swim,” Fitts said.
Fitts, who grew up in Canada, now makes her home in Hunt County with her husband, Ryan, who was a professional water skier, and her children Jaxx (4 1/2) and Knoxley (3).
“In Canada, I swam on a club team, similar to what I have started here,” she said. “I got a swimming scholarship to the U.S. in Monroe, Louisiana, where I completed my Bachelor of Science degree. I swam competitively in NCAA women’s collegiate swimming for four years.”
Her family moved to Royse City four and a half years ago, and she began her swim school. They moved to Caddo Mills in August 2019, and this spring they had a pool constructed on their property.
“It’s a functional two-lane rectangle pool,” she said. “We were able to make it so that I could put a lane rope down the middle, but we have outgrown this pool in our summer leagues. Between the swim school, the developmental program and the swim team, we had a lot of kids. This summer I had a small competitive program. After the kids finished the developmental program, they were able to compete. I took the team to competitions in Shreveport, Louisiana.
“We knew we needed water and our struggle right now is that we are attracting so many youngsters. It’s pretty phenomenal. We have 150 families in the swim school and over 40 families on the swim team right now. We need a larger pool.”
Fitts has ambitious plans to have a bigger pool and also to create a recreation center. After those accomplishments, she would like to add other significant programs for the community.
“Right now I’ve found a third party company that will do a feasibility study for us to see what would be possible for a community rec center with a pool included,” she said. “When the company representative sent the proposal back to us, he suggested that the USDA (Department of Agriculture) sometimes does the funding for these types of centers in rural areas. So when we sign on the dotted line to get the feasibility study done, he actually designs it with the requirements for the USDA. So it’s a really really good start.”
Before COVID-19, Fitts rented space at the Jerry D. Morris Recreation Center in Commerce.
“They have a three-lane outdoor pool, and we would fill those lanes for practice, so it gave us something. The problem is that our season has been shortened. USA Swimming actually starts in March and runs until October. I have 10 to 15 participants who are ready to be year-round swimmers. They could practice through the winter to get ready to compete. So in the long run, I would like a facility that was covered to some extent. The swimmers could get out of the elements. We have that as a goal.”
Another aim for Fitts would be to serve as a licensed trainee provider for the Red Cross for both CPR and lifeguard training.
“I have a contact in Dallas, and I have talked with him about doing Red Cross training at my school,” she said. “The lifeguard training would give kids the opportunity for summer employment.”
Fitts also would like to connect with a program known as “Swim for Life.”
“This is a grant-based program,” she said. “We would bring in school-age children, usually around grade 2, and they could have free introductory swim lessons during their school time. ‘Swim for Life’ is a good program, and it is for kids or schools that would not likely be exposed to swimming.
“My ultimate goal is to provide scholarships for youth in our area. Also, I would like to have high school swimming because I never had that opportunity in Canada. It just wasn’t something they did. Down here where high school swimming is very strong, the swimmers can actually compete through the state and then seamlessly move to the club teams. I would like to run those two programs side by side for any high school in our area.”
Fitts talked about HRC teacher, coach and Greenville resident Elizabeth Williamson.
“She has been a phenomenal piece of what’s happened here,” Fitts said. “She’s been with us for this season and has done a ton for the organization, even working with the booster club for fundraising.”
Williamson has high praise for Fitts and the swim school.
“Tara has been incredibly supportive and trusting,” Williamson said. “She has allowed me to develop swim lesson and water safety curriculum, give input on how to structure teams and allowed me to not only work in the water but also conduct dryland workouts. I have been working with kids of all ages for over 15 years, and it’s my greatest passion. Being able to coach these kids, not only in swim but in life is an honor, and Tara with HRC Swim has given me a place to call home and the opportunity to do what I love.”
Parents Kym Wedeking of Emory and Samantha Payne of Royse City said they are pleased with their children’s experiences at HRC Swim.
“We love HRC and we love Tara,” Wedeking said. “My son Jacob was looking for an extracurricular activity. He has been there for about a year, and he got to be a competitor this summer in Shreveport. He wants to move on and grow with the team and hope that they will be able to become a USA Swim team. I’ve seen a huge improvement in his confidence.”
“My son is 4 1/2, and this is his first time swimming,” Payne said. “I found out about HRC Swim at the Royse City United Methodist where I work in the nursery. Some of the nursery children’s older siblings were talking about the swim school. I swam competitively in high school and in college, and I knew for my son’s safety, we had better get going on this. At an open house, my husband and I met Coach Elizabeth. My son has done 10 private lessons this summer and he loves his instructor and the environment. I’ve been very pleased.”
