The summer of 2022 continues to tax the limits of electric and water utilities as area fire departments contend with a rising fire danger.
The North Texas Municipal Water District issued an alert Saturday night requesting everyone receiving water from the district to reduce their water use immediately, especially outdoor water use. The district’s Wylie Water Treatment Plant Complex had to cease producing water at one of its four water treatment plants unexpectedly on Saturday to perform critical maintenance required to return the plant back to full water purification capacity.
The district stressed the call to action was due to water quantity. The water is safe to drink and use.
The district serves about 80 cities and communities in a 2,000-square-mile area across 10 counties. Much of southern Hunt County receives water exclusively from the North Texas Municipal Water District. The city of Greenville has its own water source from Lake Tawakoni and has not issued a notice to conserve.
On Thursday of last week, the Rockwall County city of McLendon-Chisholm ran short of water as RCH Water Supply issued an emergency appeal to halt all outdoor watering. Water was restored to McLendon-Chisholm by Friday.
Meanwhile, fire departments across Hunt County were stretched Monday morning, dealing with multiple grass and structure fires fanned by the triple digit heat and severe drought. A three-alarm fire was reported along County Road 4308.
Conditions are only expected to get worse as the county and much of the surrounding area were predicted to be under an “extreme” threat of grass fire Tuesday, according to a forecast from the Texas A&M Forest Service, as the drought will be combined with gusting winds.
Hunt County remains under a ban on outdoor burning, which prohibits the outdoor burning of trash or other items in any of the unincorporated areas of Hunt County. A violation of the ordinance can result in a fine of up to $500 for each occurrence. Also, if an illegal burn during the ban causes damage to another person’s property, the incident will be investigated as arson.
The ordinance does not prohibit outdoor cooking in an enclosed apparatus designed for cooking, such as a grill.
Hunt County and most of North Texas remained under an excessive heat advisory, with afternoon temperatures of 105 to 110 degrees in the forecast. The high temperatures, combined with lows only in the 80s overnight, are raising the demand for electricity.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the grid for more than 26 million customers representing about 90% of the state's power load, said Monday that it had enough resources to meet demand.
GEUS, the local electric utility system, is requesting customers to conserve power, as the utility has not yet reached its record peak usage.
GEUS recorded a peak usage of 119 megawatts at 5 p.m. July 13. The all time peak usage set by GEUS was 121 megawatts in August 2011.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.