Greenville city officials expect Blackjack Disposal to take over trash collection duties starting this October.
The Greenville City Council chose to switch from the city’s current contracted disposal service Waste Connections in favor of Blackjack back in February. This was largely in response to complaints heard by the council over the last few years from residents who were dissatisfied with trash pickup. The council then approved a contract with Blackjack in March.
At last week’s city council meeting, Greenville City Manager Summer Spurlock commented on the transition, explaining that as Waste Connections continues to “phase out” certain components of their local operation, that complaints have increased dramatically over the last few months.
For the most recent month that Spurlock presented data from, which was June, her presentation showed Waste Connections as receiving a total of about 260 complaints from customers. This was an increase compared to the 225-or-so complaints received in May and the 150 received in April. She did, however, point out that Waste Connections was being “responsive” to the complaints as those were the numbers for “first complaints” about an issue, and in June, for example, their were fewer than 20 “second complaints.”
“[Waste Connections] met with Blackjack and wanted to turn over services a lot sooner … so I don’t think that in July, August and September that this will get better,” Spurlock said.
In an effort to assure residents that the tradeoff of trash collection services was still on schedule, Blackjack announced last Thursday that it was receiving equipment for its Greenville operation and still plans to take over the job sometime in October.
BlackJack Disposal has been in business for roughly 30 years, according to its website. It offers waste collection and disposal services in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Hopkins, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Rains, Rockwall and Tarrant counties.
