The company responsible for disposing of Greenville’s garbage says it’s working to improve its service.
During Tuesday’s City Council work study session, Waste Connections addressed concerns raised by its customers and council members about the timeliness of the company’s service.
Robert Tokerud, who oversees Greenville operations for the Toronto-based company, told the Council that automated trucks would pick up the city’s trash in the coming months — improving efficiency. Currently, Waste Connections uses two or three-man teams to load trash trucks manually.
If trash bins — or toters, as the company calls them — are overloaded, crews bypass them. In turn, the company has had trouble meeting the twice-weekly obligation to pick up trash — leaving trash cans along curbs for days.
Tokerud said the move toward automated trucks, which have a hydraulic arm to pick up bins, will double the efficiency of a single crew. Tokerud said he expects the replacement for the rear-loading trucks to be implemented in the coming weeks.
“What we’ve seen (is these rear-loading trucks) are not as efficient; they cost us more to run,” Tokerud said.
The city was supposed to receive notification about the issues, but that had not happened — for which Tokerud apologized.
Tokerud blamed many problems on overloaded bins and a back-order of new containers compliant with the automated trucks. He also said February’s winter storm delayed pickup for weeks.
Some residents, who spoke at Tuesday’s meeting, are dubious the company can meet its obligations to pick up trash twice a week.
“To be honest, I’m not convinced,” said Jana Rose, a Park Street resident. “We’ve been having problems for the last five-to-six months.”
The City Council has received a litany of complaints, leading Councilman Tim Kruse to request it to be reviewed by the city staff and the Council, which presented Tokerud with a long list of questions.
