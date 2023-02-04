Kristen Ciara Washington has announced her candidacy for re-election as council member for Place 3 on the Greenville City Council.
“I look forward to continuing to represent everyone in Place 3 by bringing our citizens issues to the platform. As before, my campaign will be a positive one of integrity and honesty,” she said in making the announcement.
Washington, who is seeking her second three-year term, pledged to continue listening openly to any concerns or ideas from her constituents “with the goal of fixing our city’s ills, managing our economic growth, and moving Greenville forward in a positive manner while keeping our small-town feel.”
So far, one other candidate, Carl Jameson, has announced a bid for Place 3.
Municipal elections will be May 6. Early voting begins April 24-28 and will continue May 1 and 2 at the Hunt County Election Office, 2117A Washington Street. On Election Day, the polling location for qualified voters in District 3 will be at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center.
