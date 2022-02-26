Voters in Hunt County will narrow down the lists of their party’s candidates competing for various offices Tuesday during the Democratic and Republican parties primary elections.
Polls will be open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday, and the results will be posted as they become available online at www.heraldbanner.com
Those who did not take advantage of the early voting period, which wrapped up Friday night, will need to double check their voter registration certificates to find our where to go Tuesday, as there are more polling places available in Hunt County than ever before. Also, more voting machines will be available on election day.
Voters can find their precincts at www.VoteTexas.gov, on their voter certificate, or by calling the Voter Administration at 903-454-5467.
Multiple races will be contested during the primaries.
• The race for the GOP nomination for Hunt County Commissioner Precinct 2 features the incumbent Randy Strait, who is facing David H. McNabb Jr, David Monroe and Tod McMahan.
• The GOP primary race for Hunt County Clerk has incumbent Becky Landrum competing against Kelly Elaine Wineinger.
• The contest for the Republican Party nomination for Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 has Clay Rankin facing Charles “Adam” Dominguez.
• Due to redistricting there have been some changes as to where Hunt County falls in terms of Congressional and Texas House and Senate districts. Hunt County moved from U.S. House of Representatives District 4 to House District 3, along with most of Collin County. Incumbent Van Taylor of Plano has filed for the GOP nomination for House District 3 and is facing Keith Self of McKinney, Suzanne Harp of Allen, Dr. Rickey Williams of Dallas and Jeremy D. Ivanokskis of Plano for the post. On the Democratic Party side, Doc Shelby of Royse City is facing Sandeep Srivastava of Plano in seeking the nomination for the position.
• Hunt County was shifted to State Senate District 8, currently represented by Angela Paxton. Paxton, the wife of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, has filed for the GOP nomination in seeking re-election. She is facing a challenge from Dr. Matt Rostami.
Hunt County remains under Texas House District 2, and the current incumbent Representative, Bryan Slaton of Royse City, faces Clyde Bostick of Caddo Mills for the Republican nomination. No Democrats are in the running for the post.
• The Republican Party primary ballots also include 10 non-binding referendums seeking voters opinions regarding protecting the southern border, eliminating property taxes, opposing COVID-19 vaccines, opposing Critical Race Theory and more.
Additional information about the upcoming elections in Hunt County is available at the Hunt County Elections Administration website at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.