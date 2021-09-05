Voters in Hunt County will be going to the polls this summer, to decide on whether to approve bonds for a new jail and criminal justice center.
But voters have a lot more than that they will be considering, as there are eight proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution which will also be on the ballot, along with multiple issues in municipal elections.
• The Hunt County Commissioners Court voted Aug. 31 to add a proposition on the Nov. 2 election ballot. The proposition is calling for a $75 million dollar bond, which if approved would pay for a new jail complex, to include sheriff’s offices and also to allow for the expansion of not only future county buildings, but for the expansion of the jail itself as the need arises. The bonds would be used to replace the current Hunt County Detention Center.
• The eight proposed Constitutional amendments include Proposition 1, which would allow charitable raffles to be conducted at rodeo events hosted or sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. Proposition 2 would allow a county to issue debt to finance transportation infrastructure, excluding toll roads, in underserved parts of the county. Proposition 3 would prevent a governmental entity from limiting or prohibiting religious services. Proposition 4 would change the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge. Proposition 5 would provide additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office. Proposition 6 would guarantee residents of long-term care facilities the right to designate someone as an essential caregiver. Proposition 7 would allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse’s residence homestead. And Proposition 8 would allow the surviving spouse of a service member who is killed or fatally injured to receive a property tax exemption.
• Hunt County Elections Administrator Jeannie Ash said that as of Sept. 1, the official ballots for the Nov. 2 election were still being prepared, but noted they would also contain municipal elections for the City of West Tawakoni, the Town of Poetry and for the Commerce and Lone Oak Independent School Districts.
• Oct. 4 is the last day to register to vote for the Nov. 2 elections and early voting is scheduled Oct. 22-29.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467 or online at http://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election or visit the Texas Secretary of State elections division web site at www.votetexas.gov
