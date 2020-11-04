Hunt County voters turned out in record numbers Tuesday to cast ballots across a wide variety of issues.
The turnout was so heavy that the initial election results weren’t even released until early Wednesday morning.
Even so, there were no reports of any long lines during the day at any of the polling locations in Hunt County, even with almost 13,000 people voting Tuesday.
Troy McLanahan voted at Park Street Baptist Church in Greenville around noon.
“Only three people there voting. In and out,” McLanahan said.
Andrea Warren waited until almost 6 p.m. to cast her ballot.
“Just voted now and was in and out in five minutes,” she said.
At lunchtime at Crestview Christian Church in Greenville Holly Martinez, 18, said she was excited to be voting in her first presidential election.
“Because it is important to exercise your civic duty,” she said. “It’s important to me because I’ve always been interested in politics, so I wanted to make sure to exercise my right to vote.”
Hunt County Elections Administrator Jose Martinez reported 38,740 people voted in Tuesday’s elections, representing a 65.27 percent turnout of the county’s 59,350 voters. The total turnout and the percentage were both records for an election in the county, which went along with the 25,817 record early voter turnout.
The 12,923 people who voted Tuesday compared to the more than 18,000 votes cast on election day in Hunt County in November 2016.
Hunt County voters remained strongly in support of the Republican Party, with GOP candidates in each race winning by wide margins., including the presidential race, where Donald Trump received 29,135 votes (75.64 percent) locally.
There was only one contested Hunt County race, for Constable Precinct 1, which had Republican Richy Valenzuela defeating Democratic candidate Glenn Stone. Valenzuela had received 15,816 votes (76.88 percent) to Stone’s 4,756 votes (23.12 percent).
The race for State Representative District 2 was won in Hunt County by Republican Bryan Slaton, who claimed 28,834 votes (78.06 percent) to Democrat Bill Brannon’s 8,103 votes (21.94 percent). Brannon had previously claimed victory across the district Tuesday night.
Local voters also participated in several key local issues. Greenville residents approved freezing property taxes for senior citizens, allowed liquor sales and passed a $4.9 million bond proposal for expanding Monty Stratton Parkway.
Caddo Mills residents adopted a $90 million bond proposal for a new high school and other improvements.
Voters in the city of Campbell voted to allow beer and wine sales at local stores.
Voters in the south end of Hunt County voted to create Poetry, the county’s newest city.
Early vote totals were released at around 1 a.m. Wednesday, and the final totals were posted shortly before 5 a.m.
