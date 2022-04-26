Voters who attended Greenville ISD's town hall meeting Monday morning sought more clarity and details about the district's proposed bond for $169.4 million in facility improvements.
Early voting for the May 7 local elections also began Monday, and the proposition on the ballot is worded thusly:
Greenville ISD Proposition A
“The issuance of $169,400,000 of bonds for the construction, acquisition, renovation and equipment of school buildings in the District, and for the purchase of the necessary sites for school buildings, and the levying of a tax sufficient to pay the principal of the interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements executed in connection with the bonds. THIS IS A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE.”
Although not listed on the ballot, the bond projects that were approved by the GISD school board in February consist of:
• Replacement of the 72-year-old Greenville Middle School with a new school able to accommodate 1,400 students. ($105.1 million).
• Replacement of 72-year-old L.P. Waters Early Childhood Center with a new Pre-K building that could accommodate 500 students ($31.1 million).
• Renovations of the 40-year-old high school’s interior to create additional learning space and to allow for more instructional options ($23.6 million).
• Construction of an agricultural science facility with instructional space and capacity for raising livestock ($6.5 million).
• Improvements to the district’s transportation services facility ($3.1 million).
Many of the questions that attendees had at Monday's town hall meeting had to do with the scope of the projects. And, with the proposals for the middle school and the preschool involving the construction of completely new campuses, many of the questions were in regard to those two projects.
For example, with the planned location for the new middle school being on 25.14 acres near Hunt Regional Medical center, concerns were expressed about roads and ease of access.
“Part of the plan for the new middle school is the building of new roads to help with access,” said Lance Melton, vice president of Corgan Architects. “We absolutely want to avoid negatively impacting traffic in nearby communities, and especially at the hospital.”
Melton and GISD Supt. Sharon Boothe also mentioned approaching the hospital and the city about pitching in on infrastructural improvements like new roads if the bond passes.
“We want the middle school to be easily accessible from multiple directions when people travel down the nearby neighborhood streets,” Melton said.
As for L.P. Waters, primary concerns were:
• The campus is close to Lee Street, making morning and afternoon pickup and drop-off difficult and potentially dangerous.
• The school's elevated slab foundation, though deemed “sufficient to serve current activities” is beginning to deteriorate.
In addition to plans for the new middle school and preschool, questions were also asked about those for the renovations to the high school and the addition of an agricultural sciences facility.
One of the main components to the plans for the high school is the removal of the old lockers that take out a large portion of both of its floors, and using the area for modular learning/collaborative spaces.
“Back when the school was built, 40 years ago, kids had books for every class, but now they don't really use textbooks since so many of their materials are online now,” Boothe said. “What we need are spaces that will help with teaching students to solve problems and work with others.”
In regard of the ag facility, concerns were raised by multiple attendees about animal odors, since it is to be adjacent to the high school and near residential communities.
“Part of the contract that students will have to sign to keep their animals there is that they will be required to clean the area daily and wash the concrete,” Boothe said.
In addition to being a place for animal storage, the proposed ag building is to include classrooms and restrooms, and will include an outside area for a training and showing practice.
“For $6.5 million, I figure they can figure out a way to keep it from smelling bad,” joked one of the attendees.
