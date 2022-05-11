While Hunt County voters issued a resounding no Saturday to bond proposals in the Greenville, Terrell and Community Independent School Districts, they did approve measures allowing for alcohol sales and a rededication of sales tax revenue in the City of Celeste.
* Two propositions were on the ballot in Celeste. A measure calling for the approval of the legal sale of malt beverages (beer) and wine in local stores passed with 105 votes for (78.36%) to 29 votes against (21.64%)
Voters in Celeste also approved the reauthorization of the local sales and use tax at the rate of 1/4 of 1 percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The measure received 115 votes for (86.47%) to 18 votes against (13.53%).
• The Community Independent School District, which provides education to students from both Hunt County and Collin County, was seeking $596.4 million in bonds to pay for new campuses, improvements to existing campuses, an agriculture facility, a Career and Technology Education (CTE) facility, support facilities and the purchase of sites for additional campuses. The district is also asking voters for $19.33 million to expand and renovate Braves stadium and $35 million for construction of a multi-purpose indoor facility.
While all three measures were opposed by Hunt County voters, with each receiving five votes against to none in favor, two of the three were approved district-wide. Voters turned down the plan for almost $19.34 million for a new Braves stadium.
• Hunt County voters served by the Terrell Independent School District likewise opposed proposals to issue $94.35 million in bonds for new school facilities and almost $642,000 in bonds for the Jamie Foxx Performing Arts Center. Both measures were defeated across the district.
