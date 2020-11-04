Voices heard

While most eyes were probably on the presidential election Tuesday, nearly 39,000 Hunt County residents (including early voting) went to the polls to choose representatives for their local city councils and school boards.

Once the votes were counted, many incumbents kept their seats, but there were also some surprise victories from challengers.

“I’m still in shock that I won the seat,” said Kristen Washington, who beat out incumbent John Turner for the District 3 spot on the Greenville City Council.

Many of the local races in the county also gave voters choices between candidates of diverse back grounds.

For instance, Janna Stephens – who emerged victorious from a three-way race (without an incumbent) to represent District 3 on the Greenville ISD School Board – has had children in the district for the last 20 years and is active in the PTA and her church. She is also an owner of Stephens Mechanical, a contractor for commercial HVAC installation.

Meanwhile, Stephens’ opponents for the spot were Michael Phillips – a Greenville Education Enrichment Foundation board member, a Gravel Grinder off-road bike ride organizer, and sales manager for a brewery – and Scott Potter – a retired GISD teacher, principal and assistant superintendent who continues to be active in youth sports.

The election results for all of the contested city council and school board elections in Hunt County are listed below:

Greenville ISD School Board, District 2

Out of 1,066 Votes

Trena Stafford – 55.07 percent

Anji Taylor – 44.93 percent

Greenville ISD School Board, District 3

Out of 2,125 Votes

Janna Stephens – 40.19 percent

Scott Potter – 34.78 percent

Michael Phillips – 25.04 percent

Greenville City Council, District 3

Out of 1,010 Votes

Kristen Washington – 54.06 percent

John Turner – 45.94 percent

Boles ISD School Board

Out of 264 Votes

Robert Cruthird – 42.8 percent

Laura Sweeney – 32.2 percent

Linda Pitts – 25 percent

Caddo Mills City Council (top three make it in)

Out of 1,071 Votes

Scott Clements – 27.17 percent

Joel Richardson – 20.82 percent

Ben Bentley – 20.63 percent

Chris Dumire – 18.3 percent

John Phillips – 7.84 percent

Tim Thomas – 5.23 percent

Celeste City Council (top three make it in)

Out of 485 Votes

Jason Minter – 30.93 percent

Chris White – 24.74 percent

Jordan Brooks – 19.79 percent

Felicia White – 17.11 percent

Robert Davenport – 7.42 percent

Lone Oak ISD School Board (top two make it in)

Out of 2,823 Votes

Clint Patterson – 30.53 percent

Chris Moore – 29.22 percent

Danny Bowman – 28.73 percent

Craig Scott Standifer – 6.94 percent

Steven Reisor, Jr. – 4.57 percent

Josephine Mayor

Out of 17 Votes

Joe Holt – 58.82 percent

Kenneth McCarty – 41.18 percent

Quinlan City Council, Place 5

Out of 407 Votes

Shane Nowlin – 68.55 percent

Miguel Serrano – 31.45 percent

Royse City School Board, Place 2

Out of 1,934 Votes

Christina Carrion – 43.28 percent

Cindi Jobe – 31.7 percent

Eric Price – 25.03 percent

West Tawakoni Mayor

Out of 560 Votes

Jim Turnipseed – 49.46 percent

Alan Shoemake – 32.68 percent

Linda Kattner – 17.86 percent

West Tawakoni City Council, Place 4

Out of 535 Votes

Robin Myers – 62.62 percent

Donna R. Milburn – 37.38 percent

Wolfe City ISD School Board (top two make it in)

Out of 1,984 Votes

Charmayne Cherry-Scott – 24.75 percent

DeAnna (De) Henslee – 23.39 percent

Brad Moore – 18.95 percent

Dwayne Humphries – 18.5 percent

James Stewart – 14.42 percent

