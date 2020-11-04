While most eyes were probably on the presidential election Tuesday, nearly 39,000 Hunt County residents (including early voting) went to the polls to choose representatives for their local city councils and school boards.
Once the votes were counted, many incumbents kept their seats, but there were also some surprise victories from challengers.
“I’m still in shock that I won the seat,” said Kristen Washington, who beat out incumbent John Turner for the District 3 spot on the Greenville City Council.
Many of the local races in the county also gave voters choices between candidates of diverse back grounds.
For instance, Janna Stephens – who emerged victorious from a three-way race (without an incumbent) to represent District 3 on the Greenville ISD School Board – has had children in the district for the last 20 years and is active in the PTA and her church. She is also an owner of Stephens Mechanical, a contractor for commercial HVAC installation.
Meanwhile, Stephens’ opponents for the spot were Michael Phillips – a Greenville Education Enrichment Foundation board member, a Gravel Grinder off-road bike ride organizer, and sales manager for a brewery – and Scott Potter – a retired GISD teacher, principal and assistant superintendent who continues to be active in youth sports.
The election results for all of the contested city council and school board elections in Hunt County are listed below:
Greenville ISD School Board, District 2
Out of 1,066 Votes
Trena Stafford – 55.07 percent
Anji Taylor – 44.93 percent
Greenville ISD School Board, District 3
Out of 2,125 Votes
Janna Stephens – 40.19 percent
Scott Potter – 34.78 percent
Michael Phillips – 25.04 percent
Greenville City Council, District 3
Out of 1,010 Votes
Kristen Washington – 54.06 percent
John Turner – 45.94 percent
Boles ISD School Board
Out of 264 Votes
Robert Cruthird – 42.8 percent
Laura Sweeney – 32.2 percent
Linda Pitts – 25 percent
Caddo Mills City Council (top three make it in)
Out of 1,071 Votes
Scott Clements – 27.17 percent
Joel Richardson – 20.82 percent
Ben Bentley – 20.63 percent
Chris Dumire – 18.3 percent
John Phillips – 7.84 percent
Tim Thomas – 5.23 percent
Celeste City Council (top three make it in)
Out of 485 Votes
Jason Minter – 30.93 percent
Chris White – 24.74 percent
Jordan Brooks – 19.79 percent
Felicia White – 17.11 percent
Robert Davenport – 7.42 percent
Lone Oak ISD School Board (top two make it in)
Out of 2,823 Votes
Clint Patterson – 30.53 percent
Chris Moore – 29.22 percent
Danny Bowman – 28.73 percent
Craig Scott Standifer – 6.94 percent
Steven Reisor, Jr. – 4.57 percent
Josephine Mayor
Out of 17 Votes
Joe Holt – 58.82 percent
Kenneth McCarty – 41.18 percent
Quinlan City Council, Place 5
Out of 407 Votes
Shane Nowlin – 68.55 percent
Miguel Serrano – 31.45 percent
Royse City School Board, Place 2
Out of 1,934 Votes
Christina Carrion – 43.28 percent
Cindi Jobe – 31.7 percent
Eric Price – 25.03 percent
West Tawakoni Mayor
Out of 560 Votes
Jim Turnipseed – 49.46 percent
Alan Shoemake – 32.68 percent
Linda Kattner – 17.86 percent
West Tawakoni City Council, Place 4
Out of 535 Votes
Robin Myers – 62.62 percent
Donna R. Milburn – 37.38 percent
Wolfe City ISD School Board (top two make it in)
Out of 1,984 Votes
Charmayne Cherry-Scott – 24.75 percent
DeAnna (De) Henslee – 23.39 percent
Brad Moore – 18.95 percent
Dwayne Humphries – 18.5 percent
James Stewart – 14.42 percent
