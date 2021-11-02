Hunt County voters are heading to the polls today to cast ballots for multiple big elections.
The ballots in Hunt County include propositions which will decide the fate of a total of more than $187 million in bond issues, including a new Hunt County Detention Center and new school buildings in Commerce and Lone Oak.
A property tax freeze for senior citizens is on the ballot in West Tawakoni, the new town of Poetry is considering a sales tax to pay for improving streets and there are proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.
Polls will be open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. today. The Herald-Banner will be posting election returns as they become available at herald banner.com
Additional information about the upcoming elections in Hunt County, including ballots and polling locations, is available at the Hunt County Elections Administration web site at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election
