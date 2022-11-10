Thousands of Hunt County homeowners will no longer see their county property taxes rise in the future.
Hunt County Proposition A, the proposed tax freeze for senior citizens or disabled people with a homestead exemption, was approved by a landslide.
Proposition A passed by 26,113 votes for to 2,722 against, or 90.56%-9.44%. The owner of a home with a homestead exemption will not see their Hunt County property taxes increase if the appraisal district’s records show they are over 65 or are legally disabled.
Hunt County Chief Appraiser Brent South said the new county tax freeze will benefit just under 10,000 property owners.
The appraisal district already has a database of those eligible for the freeze through the school district, South noted. Homeowners who will be turning 65 will need to apply for the freeze though the appraisal district.
In other Hunt County election results, Quinlan ISD’s Proposition A, a proposed $25 million bond package to pay for instructional facilities and a transportation facility, failed with 2,938 votes against (58.76%) to 2,062 votes for (41.24%).
On Wednesday morning, district Superintendent Jeff Irvin thanked the community for letting its voice be heard.
“While the election results are not what we had hoped for, we will continue to provide high quality education for all students,” he said. ‘We know our facility challenges will not disappear, so the Board and I are committed to doing all we can with the resources available to us.”
Meanwhile, Hunt County’s newest municipality, the Town of Poetry, had sought the approval of the establishment of a 1.5% sales and use tax, to pay for the maintenance and repair of local streets. The measure passed with 351 votes for (60.41%) to 230 votes against (39.59%).
In the West Tawakoni City Council election, Jim Turnipseed was elected mayor of West Tawakoni, Leon Myers was picked for Place 2 and Robin L. Myers was tapped for Place 4 on the council.
The Hunt County Voter Administration Office released the final unofficial totals shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, which revealed 30,062 ballots were cast for the election, representing 46.65% of the county’s 64,437 registered voters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.