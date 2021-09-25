Residents in Hunt County will have a lot of decisions to make in the Nov. 2 elections, but only if they are registered to vote.
In addition to a bond proposal to pay for a new Hunt County Jail and Criminal Justice Center, the Commerce Independent School District is seeking bonds for new school buildings and a multipurpose facility, the Lone Oak ISD is asking voters to approve bonds for new schools and improvements to the football stadium, the City of West Tawakoni is conducting elections for city council and a senior citizens tax freeze and the new Town of Poetry is seeking to establish its first sales tax.
Voters will also be deciding the fate of eight proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution which are also on the ballots.
National Voter Registration Day is September 28. Oct. 4 is the last day to register to vote for the Nov. 2 elections and early voting is scheduled Oct. 18-29.
• Hunt County has a proposition on the Nov. 2 election ballot, calling for a $75 million dollar bond, which if approved would pay for a new jail complex, to include sheriff’s offices and also to allow for the expansion of not only future county buildings, but for the expansion of the jail itself as the need arises. The bonds would be used to replace the current Hunt County Detention Center.
• Commerce ISD Proposition A, if approved by voters, would allow for the issuance of $62.5 million in bonds for a new Commerce Middle School, installing turf and parking areas at the baseball and softball fields and building restrooms and concessions.
Proposition B would allow for the issuance of $5.5 million to construct a multipurpose facility to be used by students, programs and the citizens of Commerce.
Additional information about the election is available at commerceisdbond.com
• The Lone Oak ISD Proposition A is calling for $41 million to pay for school facilities and $3.9 million to pay for improvements to Buffalo Stadium. Information at www.loisdbond.com indicated the bonds would be used to fund classroom and science lab additions and renovations, band hall and career and technical education expansions, safety and security and ADA compliance upgrades, athletic improvements, and more.
• The City of West Tawakoni is conduction elections to choose a Mayor and for Places 1, 3 and 5 on the city council.
Proposition A on the City of West Tawakoni ballot proposes a freeze on property taxes for senior citizens.
• The incorporation of the Town of Poetry was approved by voters in November 2020 and the community’s first council was chosen in May of this year. Town of Poetry Proposition A on the Nov 2 ballot calls for approval of the adoption of a sales and use tax of 2% to pay provide revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.
• The eight proposed Constitutional amendments include Proposition 1, which would allow charitable raffles to be conducted at rodeo events hosted or sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. Proposition 2 would allow a county to issue debt to finance transportation infrastructure, excluding toll roads, in underserved parts of the county. Proposition 3 would prevent a governmental entity from limiting or prohibiting religious services. Proposition 4 would change the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge. Proposition 5 would provide additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office. Proposition 6 would guarantee residents of long-term care facilities the right to designate someone as an essential caregiver. Proposition 7 would allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse’s residence homestead. And Proposition 8 would allow the surviving spouse of a service member who is killed or fatally injured to receive a property tax exemption.
Additional information about the upcoming elections in Hunt County, including sample ballots, are available at the Hunt County Elections Administration web site at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election
