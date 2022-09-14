Those who intend to participate in the Nov. 8 general election have only a few more weeks to be registered to vote or to make sure their address is correct on their voter registration card so they can cast a ballot.
The election will determine control of Congress along with several key legislative and statewide races. In addition, ballot measures will include the Greenville Independent School District’s bond proposal as well as a proposition calling for a property tax freeze on homestead properties for senior citizens in Hunt County.
Oct. 11 is the last day to register to vote for the elections.
An official county ballot for the elections had not yet been produced as of Monday. The Greenville ISD school board voted in August to call a bond election for $136.5 million in facilities, including replacements of the district's current LP Waters Early Childhood Center at an estimated cost of $31.4 million and construction of a new middle school for about $105.1 million.
Hunt County’s proposed tax freeze for seniors will resemble the freeze in place for the city of Greenville.
In November 2020, voters in Greenville approved a tax exemption for seniors, allowing them to freeze their local property taxes at the same amount year after year. Greenville residents age 65 or older can pay the same amount of city taxes year after year regardless of changes to the city’s tax rate or if the value of their property increases.
The only exception is if their tax bill were to decrease. Then they would pay the lower amount.
Early voting for the election is scheduled Oct. 22 to Nov. 4.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467 or online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.