Hunt County residents have only a few days to make sure they are registered to vote in the May 7 elections or to make sure they have the correct information on their registration form. The deadline is Thursday, April 7.
The May 7 election will allow voters to consider two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution. Also on May 7 will be contested races for board members in four school districts, and two major bond propositions; one calling for $169.4 million to pay for improvement in the Greenville Independent School District and the other asking for almost $650 million to pay for improvements to the Community Independent School District. City council and school board elections also will be conducted.
Thursday is the last day for voters to make sure they are registered in time for the elections through the Hunt County Voter Administration Office, 2217 Washington Street in downtown Greenville, or online through VoteTexas.gov.
Early voting for the elections is scheduled April 25-May 3.
• Two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution will be on the ballot.
Proposition 1 would authorize the Legislature to reduce the property tax limit for school maintenance and operations taxes imposed on the homesteads of elderly or disabled residents to reflect any tax rate reduction enacted by law from the preceding tax year.
Proposition 2 is a measure to increase the homestead exemption for school district property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000.
•The Greenville ISD bond proposal is calling for $101.5 million to pay for replacing Greenville Middle School, $31.1 million to replace L.P. Waters Early Childhood Center with a new Pre-K building, $23.6 million for renovations to the interior of Greenville High School, $6.5 million for construction of an agricultural science facility and $3.1 million for improvements to the district’s transportation services facility.
• The Community Independent School District, which provides education to students from both Hunt County and Collin County, is seeking $596.4 million in bonds to pay for new campuses, improvements to existing campuses, an Agriculture facility, a Career and Technology Education (CTE) facility, support facilities and the purchase of sites for additional campuses.
The district is also asking voters for $19.33 million to expand and renovate Braves stadium and $35 million for construction of a multi-purpose indoor facility.
Additional information about the upcoming elections in Hunt County is available at the Hunt County Elections Administration web site at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election or by calling the office at 903-454-5467.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.