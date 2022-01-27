Hunt County voters should receive their new official voter certificates in the next few days with the March primaries just around the corner.
“They were in the mail as of yesterday,” Hunt County Elections Administrator Jeannie Ash said Wednesday.
The new voter certificate cards will be in effect between Jan. 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2023.
“They will replace the previous, orange voter registration certificates,” Ash said.
Monday, Jan. 31 is the deadline to register to vote for the election through the Hunt County Voter Administration Office, 2217 Washington Street in downtown Greenville, or online through VoteTexas.gov.
There are multiple candidate forums scheduled in Greenville during the next few days.
Residents will want to double check their registration cards as city, county and state officials have approved redistricting maps in the wake of the 2020 Census.
The 2020 Census revealed Hunt County had a population of 99,807 people in 2020, an increase of 13,678 residents, or 13.7 percent from 2010.
The Hunt County Republican Party and Hunt County GOP Club are hosting a political forum, featuring candidates for Congressional Districts 3 and 4, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Paul Mathews Auditorium at Greenville High School. A second forum, featuring the candidates for State Senate District 8, State House 2, Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, County Commissioner Precinct 2 and County Clerk, is scheduled starting at 6 p.m. Feb. 4 at the high school.
The Hunt County Economic Development Alliance is hosting a “Meet The Candidates Forum” luncheon, starting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2 at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 S. Business Highway 69 in Greenville.
Candidates seeking the Texas Senate District 8 contest who will be at the luncheon include Republican incumbent Angela Paxton, who will be facing Matt Rostami for the GOP nomination. Democratic Party candidate Johnathan Cocks is also scheduled to speak during the event.
Candidates running for the Texas House District 2 contest include incumbent Republican Bryan Slaton, who is facing Clyde Bostick for the GOP nomination.
Candidates running for Hunt County Commissioner Precinct 2 who are scheduled to be at the luncheon include David McNabb with the Democratic Party and Republican Party hopefuls David Monro and Todd McMahan.
Clay Rankin, the Republican Party candidate seeking the county Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 spot is scheduled to attend.
The two candidates in the running for the Hunt County Clerk post, both Republicans, incumbent Becky Landrum and Kelly Elaine Wineinger, are also expected to be on hand during the luncheon.
Pre-registration is required for the luncheon, and the $15 can be paid at the door. Additional information is available at the Greenville Chamber of Commerce web site at www.greenvillechamber.com or by calling 903-455-1510.
Early voting is scheduled Feb. 14-25.
