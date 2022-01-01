When voters in Hunt County receive their new Voter Registration Cards in early 2022 they might want to double check the information relating as to where they will be casting ballots for the upcoming primary elections.
The rapidly rising growth in the county, along with the recently completed redistricting process, has resulted in several voting precincts being changed.
The Hunt County Commissioners took steps this week to address the issue. County Judge Bobby Stovall said residents typically receive their cards during the first few weeks of the year as the work of certifying the districts following the release of the 2020 Census would normally be completed by Dec. 31. Of course, with the delay of the Census until September and with continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic, things are hardly normal.
“Be patient,” Stovall said. “I think they will be done as soon as they get it finished.”
In other business Tuesday, commissioners voted to approve the purchase of additional Hart InterCivic Verity Voting equipment.
The commissioners approved new machines from the company in June 2020, the first purchase large scale purchase of voting equipment for Hunt County in 15 years. It turns out it wasn’t enough.
“Because of redistricting and because of the growth of the county, we’ve had more voting districts than we’ve ever had before,” Stovall said. “Now that we’ve got more precincts, we need more equipment.”
Funding for the additional machines was taken from the capital improvements fund in the current budget and was approved by a unanimous vote of the commissioners.
The commissioners were also required to take action on an order to conform the county’s election precincts to follow the redistricting, which was adopted in November.
The redistricting was mandated due to the growth in the county and changes among each of the existing county precincts. The results of the 2020 Census revealed Hunt County had a population of 99,807 people in 2020, an increase of 13,678 residents, or 13.7 percent from 2010.
Stovall said he met recently with the county’s redistricting consultants, Allison, Bass & Magee,
County Voter Administrator Jeannie Ash, and the chairs of the county’s Democratic and Republican parties about the issue, all of whom agreed changes were needed, especially in precincts in the growing regions of west and southwest Hunt County.
“We actually had 7,000 voters in one box, I think in the Caddo Mills area, and we can’t have more than 5,000,” Stovall said. “The precinct chairs are in agreement with it.”
Ash was on hand for Tuesday’s meeting and explained there were changes made to several precincts. Some of the examples Ash listed involved County Precincts 214 and 215, which will be split into Precincts 214A, 214B, 215A and 215B. Other changes concerned shifts in the districts for county commissioners 1 and 4 in the northern end of the county.
Stovall said Ash was still preparing the voter cards this week.
“I think it will get done as soon as they get it finished,” he said.
Time is of the essence, as Jan. 31 is the last day to register for the March 1. Early voting is scheduled Feb. 14-25.
