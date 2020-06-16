PLEASE NOTE: This story has been revised for clarity and accuracy since being published in our June 16, 2020 issue.
COMMERCE – After months of struggling to clean up after those who fail to follow recycling guidelines, volunteers with Commerce Cares Recycling have decided to discontinue their assistance with local recycling efforts.
This past weekend, several posts were made to the group’s Facebook page, showing photos of trash piled in front of the dumpsters and bins at the organization’s collection site at Texas A&M University-Commerce.
“We are ready to call recycling quits,” one of Commerce Cares’ founding volunteers Anne Mills said in a post. “Volunteers have been discouraged and defeated in recycling rules NOT adhering to the recycling guidelines.
“We are ready to tell the city we are done. Pull the bins and cease,” Mills continued. “Sorry. Recycling in Commerce has been abused.”
While the volume in attempted recycling because of people being home more as a precaution against COVID-19 has been a factor in the mess, volunteers with the organization say that the problems long preceded the quarantine.
“Use of the site has definitely picked up with the quarantine,” Commerce Cares volunteer Susan Gish Lampe told the Herald-Banner. “But, most of the problem comes from people not following the rules.
“We have tried working with people for several years by posting reminders on Facebook and putting a sign up that says ‘no plastic bags’ – a sign that people have to put their hand on to open the gate – because if what they bring is in a plastic bag it goes straight to the dump, and people still aren’t following the rules,” Lampe added.
Commerce Cares Recycling began in November 2011 and has been a cooperative effort between the Commerce Beautification Commissions, Commerce Sanitation, the Commerce Chamber of Commerce, and the city of Commerce.
The student organization, the EcoLions at Texas A&M University-Commerce, has also worked closely with Commerce Cares over the years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.