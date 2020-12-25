Something amazing and beautiful happened in Greenville in late September.
There’s an interesting site on the internet called Event Brite. It lets people who care about special things to know what’s going on pretty much everywhere. So when a couple in Shreveport, Louisiana, read that there was something meaningful being planned at the Heritage Garden in Greenville, they got in their truck and spent the day helping to plant trees before heading back to Shreveport that same night.
Greenville resident and Hunt County Master Gardener De Anna Penninga wondered how the AgriLife Extension Office would ever be able to replace all the trees seriously destroyed and damaged by the major wind storm in June 2019.
She wondered if the Upper Sabine Soil & Water Conservation District — the organization Penninga works part-time — might consider the Heritage Garden as a recipient for their “Healthy Forests, Healthy Communities” 2020 grant.
Penninga did some research and found some organizations to help with the project. Though Mossy Oak Properties of Texas is primarily a real estate organization, one of their branches aids landowners in building wildlife habitats.
Their Native Nurseries have hybrid tree varieties that grow fast and add beauty to the landscape. When contacted, they became immediately interested and offered to donate trees to the “Re-Treeing” project.
One Tree Planted is a global organization dedicated to reforestation initiatives. They decided it met the criteria for One Tree Planted’s “Community Forestation” grant of $1,500.
Master Gardener President Lissa King spread the word and assembled a team of Master Gardeners to select the appropriate trees, decide on where they’d be planted, and activate a crew of Master Gardener volunteers to plant them on the day chosen, Sept. 26.
Upper Sabine coordinated the planning of the event, managed the project, provided a tractor to dig holes for the trees, and even brought along refreshments for the big day.
A spirit of generosity and kindness of so many organizations and individuals who stepped up to help was shown. Northeast Texas Co-Op provided much-needed supplies. In addition to the 18 Master Gardeners who were on hand, 20 other total strangers appeared, including a couple whose wedding had been thwarted by the storm.
In spite of the disappointment of what might have been a beautiful wedding photo shoot, they appeared – two days after their wedding – and rolled up their sleeves to help plant the trees.
Three families showed up with several teenagers and three small children under 7 years old. All treated the event like a family outing.
People from Jacksonville, Texas, Dallas, Quinlan, Frisco, Keller, Commerce and Lavon who had seen the notice on Event Brite also came to help beautify Greenville and help plant trees.
One woman from San Antonio had gone to visit friends in Austin. After seeing the notice on Event Brite, they all decided to come to Greenville as a team to offer their help with a project that sounded so worthwhile.
Under the auspices of the Hunt County Commissioners Court, the Heritage Garden on Washington Street serves as a teaching garden and a spot for photo shoots for those celebrating life’s special moments. The Hunt County Master Gardeners’ Heritage Garden was constructed with the generous help of the Greenville Follies in 2008.
After the commissioners’ court had given their approval to proceed with the project, after the damaged hackberry and elm trees were removed, after the concrete was replaced when another tree fell over, and after the lovely new donated trees were planted — with the help of so many — Master Gardeners were pleased to receive an appreciative note from Judge Bobby Stovall, thanking everyone for the work that went into helping to beautify Greenville.
So … if you feel you’ve suffered some surprising devastation, if you like the idea of beautifying the world around you – sometimes with a little volunteer work to help others, sometimes with just a smile – you might try doing a little research to figure out how to make it happen, then to let others know. You might just create something beautiful. And amazing.
