Hundreds of volunteers from dozens of area churches will spread out across Greenville this week, assisting local residents with whatever they may need during the annual For The City campaign.
For The City 22 is scheduled Wednesday through Saturday. An organizational meeting for this year’s event was conducted on May 25. Afterward, Jimmy Vaughn with the Authentic Life Fellowship Church said more than 250 people from 34 area churches had signed on to assist with tasks such as light construction, roof repairs, yard work, outdoor painting and assorted other services for residents in need as well as elderly people in the community.
Activities which have been conducted in previous years have included public area cleanups along major thoroughfares as well as public parks, schools and public buildings and ramp building in conjunction with Golden K Kiwanis.
Random Acts of Kindness have included mowing and yard cleanups for local elderly residents, shut-ins, and others who are unable to perform the tasks.
The biggest single project recently undertaken was during the 2020 For The City campaign with the reconstruction of the pedestrian bridges along the Longbranch Trail.
Additional information is available at ForThecity.info
