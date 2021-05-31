Volunteers will be spreading out across Greenville next week, doing good deeds while while preaching the Gospel during the annual For The City campaign.
For The City is scheduled Wednesday through Friday. Volunteers will be provided their work assignments when they arrive each morning. Activities which have been conducted in previous years have included painting, yard work, public area cleanups along major thoroughfares as well as public parks, schools and public buildings and ramp Building in conjunction with Golden K Kiwanis.
Random Acts of Kindness have included mowing and yard cleanups for local elderly residents, shut-ins, and others who are unable to perform the tasks.
The biggest single project undertaken during the 2020 For The City campaign in Greenville was the reconstruction of the pedestrian bridges along the Longbranch Trail.
One of this year’s events will be a food drive. Beginning Wednesday, brown paper sacks with the For The City logo will begin to arrive on front doorsteps all across Greenville. Those who wish to help can fill the bag with non-perishable foods and return the back where they found it. A For The City volunteer will come back by to collect the bag and all donations will be distributed to local food banks. There will also be prayer walking and driving in neighborhoods and public areas, small outdoor carpentry projects and clippings and brush hauling.
Those wanting to sign up, or who may want additional information can visit the web site at forthecity.info
