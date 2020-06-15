This year’s For The City campaign will be taking place this week, as volunteers from area churches head out across the community helping others and providing services while preaching the Gospel.
The event had been scheduled June 3-6, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic For The City 2020 was reset until this Friday and Saturday.
Previous activities associated with For The City, such as visiting at nursing homes, the hospital and the Hunt County Detention Center will not be conducted this year.
Volunteers will be provided their work assignments when they arrive each morning and all activities will be conducted outdoors. Activities that will be covered this year include painting, yard work, public area cleanups along major thoroughfares, public parks, schools and public buildings and ramp building in conjunction with Golden K Kiwanis.
There will be the Random Acts of Kindness, which will include mowing and yard cleanups for local elderly residents, shut-ins, and others who are unable to perform the tasks.
Volunteers are being asked to bring mowers, rakes, trimmers or other yard tools if they have them available.
There will also be prayer walking and driving in neighborhoods and public areas, a food drive and distribution to local food banks, small outdoor carpentry projects and clippings and brush hauling.
Those seeking additional information can call Ken Money at 903-453-4440, John Kay at 940-232-0410 or Jimmy Vaughn at 903-456-3084 or by visiting the website at www.forthecity.info.
